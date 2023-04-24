Arrest Warrant Issued for Nate Diaz After Choking Out Man in New Orleans Street Fight

The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for former UFC fighter Nate Diaz on a charge of second-degree battery, according to Steven Marrocco of MMAFighting.com.

The warrant stems from a street fight on Bourbon Street over the weekend. Diaz quickly used his experience as a 3rd-degree black belt in Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu to choke the man out and put him to sleep. The video shows Diaz leaving the scene after the man falls to the ground.

13 of Diaz 22 wins in the UFC came by submission. The man on the street was forced to learn that the hard way. The most notable of which came at UFC 196 when he defeated Conor McGregor via rear naked choke.

Diaz ultimately fought in the UFC for 15 years after winning The Ultimate Fighter 5. He posted a career 22-13 record, which includes a win over Tony Ferguson in September 2022 at UFC 279 via submission.

He is scheduled to fight Jake Paul on Aug. 5 in Dallas. The boxing match is scheduled for eight rounds at the 185-pound weight division. After 35 career UFC fights, Diaz will enter the squared circle for the first time to try and hand Paul his second consecutive loss.

More on Nate Diaz’s Street Fight, Details Behind the Altercation

According to Bloody Elbow, a site that covers martial arts and combat sports, Nate Diaz’s opponent likely was TikTok personality Rodney Petersen.

Earlier in the evening, Diaz was sitting ringside at a Misfits boxing event at XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans. He had been rowdy there as well. Bloody Elbow reported that he threw a water bottle at a reality star.

During the show, Diaz tossed a water bottle at Netflix reality star Chase DeMoor. TMZ Sports reported that DeMoor had heckled Diaz, who was sitting behind Diaz. And after Diaz threw the bottle, the two nearly came to blows. DeMoor tried to throw a chair at Diaz. So, Diaz worked himself up for a reason.

Afterwards, DeMoor taunted Diaz via Twitter. “Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro. Just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans.”

Before the arrest warrant was issued, UFC president Dane White predicted that Diaz is “going to get sued like a motherf–ker’ for the altercation. Diaz will have to post bail first.