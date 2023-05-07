Undefeated boxing champion Gervonta Davis was sentenced to 90 days of home detention and three years of probation stemming from a 2021 hit-and-run incident, according to TMZ.

Davis cut a plea deal with prosecutors on Feb. 16 after pleading guilty to four traffic offenses. He was originally hit with 14 differeny charges in the case after he ran a red light and made contact with another car. The other driver was a pregnant woman. Davis was accused on staring her down before fleeing the scene in his 2020 Lamborghini Urus.

On top of his house arrest and probation, Davis was also ordered to serve 200 hours of community service. If he was convicted, he could have been looking at a maximum of seven years and 55 days.

Even though the WBA Lightweight Champion has been through the legal process of this case, he still has another one hanging over him. On Dec. 27 of last year in Broward County, Fla., Davis was accused of hitting a woman during an arguement and is due in court before the end of the month.

A laundry list of other accusations and charges that have followed him over the past several years. Davis has also been accused of first-degree aggravated assault in 2017 against a childhood friend. He was also in a fist-fight with a man on the street in Washington D.C. in 2018, and was arrested on assualt/battery charges against his then-girlfriend in 2020.

Davis defeated Ryan Garcia amid pending cases

With the legal process going on behind the scenes, Davis was still able to participate in the massive superfight last month against Ryan Garcia. Both boxing stars were undefeated heading into the bout. That didn’t stop Davis from defeating his foe by TKO in round seven thanks to a delayed-reaction body shot.

The win improved Davis to 29-0 in his professional career with 27 of those coming by way of knockout.

No fight has been scheduled for Davis to defend his lightweight title as of this report. Top-ranked contender William Zepeda is a name that some want to see take on the face of boxing. At 26 years old, Zepeda boasts an undefeated record of 27-0 with 23 knockouts. He’s coming off a second-round KO win against Jamie Arboleda last month.

Still, his next opponent will likely be Devin Haney. He is undisputed lightweight championship, meaning he currently holds WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring titles. A fight between Davis and Haney would unify the WBA Super and WBA World lightweight titles. Zepeda could be the one earn the next title shot against whoever emerges victorious.