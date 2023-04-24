CM Punk was backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw in Chicago on Monday, per multiple reports. Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez reports that he was asked to leave by WWE’s head of security Jim Kelly.

Vince McMahon reportedly was the one that sent the order for Punk to be removed from the building. Punk left without incident, according to Fightful Select.

There is a video of Punk surfacing that depicts him meeting WWE superstar Tamina in the parking lot of the Allstate Arena. There are reports that Punk had also met with Triple H, but that has not been confirmed.

Punk, who was most recently featured on AEW programming as a two-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion, has not wrestled since September after he was suspended due to an altercation backstage involving Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and other prominent figures in the company.

The same report from Fightful Select notes that AEW and WWE talent alike were shocked to hear him backstage despite working with the company for several years.

CM Punk has not appeared on WWE television since January 2014. His last match saw him be eliminated from the 2014 Royal Rumble. He infamously stayed away from the business for seven long years before making the most highly anticipated return in August of 2021.