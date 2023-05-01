Conor McGregor swigs bottle of whiskey at brutal Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Conor McGregor knows how to have a good time. The UFC star doesn’t need a glass when enjoying his Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey, either. Maybe that’s why he was having such a good time this weekend.

McGregor attended the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship between Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold on Saturday. He was a fan favorite, especially after toasting the crowd and taking drinks of his whiskey straight from the bottle.

When you’re a legend in the world of UFC, it doesn’t take much to get the fans fired up.

Conor McGregor is in the building and slamming whiskey at BKFC 41 😳 #BKFC41 #UFC pic.twitter.com/7XRdYVOZiu — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 30, 2023

Perry won Saturday night’s fight, then proceeded to invite McGregor into the ring. The two had a “stare down” that was done just for fun — but still put on a good show for everyone in attendance.

It shows that McGregor still remains a popular figure in the world of fighting. The UFC legend hasn’t fought in two years because of injury, yet he remains one of the fan favorites in the sport.

McGregor is expected to come off the sidelines soon, though. He’s expected to fight Michael Chandler in the coming months. An official date has not been set.

McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in a fight against Dustin Poirier in September 2021. The fight against Chandler will be his first since suffering the injury.

Conor McGregor makes bold prediction for fight with Michael Chandler

Even though McGregor has been out of fighting for two years, he’s as confident as ever heading into his fight against Chandler. He’s already making a bold prediction for the upcoming tilt.

“I think I’m just going to slice through him,” McGregor said, via The Mac Life. “I think I’m a little too slicy for him than anyone else he’s fought. A little too snappy and whippy. I think I’ll slice through him.”

McGregor is confident but made it clear there are no hard feelings with Chandler. It’s simply the nature of the sport.

“I like Michael, we’re blokes,” McGregor said. “I posed with him yesterday. I’ve got no issues with him at all. I think he’s a good fighter. Coaching against him, I’m interested to see his coaching style. He’s more of an athlete type of a guy than a technical martial artist. I know he’s got some skills in the wrestling department, and he’s got some skills overall.

“But as far as the small, finer details, I’m interested to see. I’m happy where I’m at. It will be an interesting one to go against him [on the show] before I go against him [in the fight].”