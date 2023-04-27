Ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz turns himself in on battery charges for Bourbon Street sleeper

Former UFC star Nate Diaz turned himself in at the New Orleans jail bright and early Thursday to answer for a second-degree battery charge.

It all is related to an incident that happened last Friday in the Big Easy. Video, taken by bystanders, showed Nate Diaz choking out a Logan Paul look alike in front of a bar in the French Quarter. Days later, NOLA police filed the charge, which is a second-degree felony, and issued the arrest warrant. Diaz’s manager confirmed that his client turned himself in Thursday morning.

“Nate voluntarily turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department this morning at approximately 7:10am CT,” said manager Zach Rosenfield. “We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.”

A reporter for TMZ Sports said that Diaz posted bond after spending about four hours in custody,

I'm told Nate Diaz has posted bond and will be released momentarily. He spent about 4 hours in custody. — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) April 27, 2023

So yes, Nate Diaz is claiming he got into a fight with Rodney Petersen, a TikToker who brags that he looks like Logan Paul, to defend himself. The first round of videos that went viral only showed the choke out. We’re still not sure why a fight started in front of the bar, with the action spilling into the street.

UFC fighter Nate Diaz fucking choking someone out unconscious in a street scrap at a misfits boxing event😳pic.twitter.com/dkPkju7N3c — Swearing Sports News (@SwearingSport) April 22, 2023

Diaz’s manager said that his client’s attorney “looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney, which clearly demonstrates that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense.”

Nate Diaz was in New Orleans to take in a Misfits boxing event last Friday so he could support teammate Chris Avila. He was sitting ringside for the fight, when he almost got into another fight himself. Diaz tossed a water bottle at boxer and Netflix reality star Chase DeMoor. The reality star tried to toss a chair, then got on Twitter to taunt Diaz.

Then the party moved onto Bourbon Street. And at some point, another fight started. Post fight, Rodney Petersen created a video and shared it to social media. Petersen to threaten to knock out Diaz if he comes around again. And he also showed off would on the back of his head from where he got dropped on the street.

Nate Diaz will fight Jake Paul, the YouTube-star-turned-boxer, on Aug. 5 in Dallas. And yes, Logan and Jake Paul are brothers. So this choke out of a Logan Paul lookalike almost feels like a guerrilla marketing scheme. The boxing match is set for eight rounds with both men fighting at 185 pounds.