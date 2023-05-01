Former UFC bantamweight and featherweight fighter Felipe Colares passed away Monday. He was 29.

According to Brazilian media outlet Combate, a bus ran over Colares in Rio de Janeiro while he was returning home from training. Colares’ coach, Rodrigo Babi, reported that the incident took place in the Guaratiba neighborhood of the city. First responders quickly attended to Colares, and transported him to the Rocha Faria Hospital in Campo Grande. Colares, however, died on his way to the hospital.

Selma Cunha, one of Colares’ cousins, confirmed his death on Facebook, per MMAJunkie.

“OMG such tragic news!!! Till now I don’t believe it! My cousin, Felipe Cabocao, young fighter with a promising career,” Cunha wrote. “He left early in pursuit of his dreams, built a beautiful family and on Labor Day leaves that plan tragically and prematurely. WITH A SORRY ! My hug of comfort to my aunt Nayara Colares, my uncle Junior, my cousins Lauro Colares and Graciete Dias, too many family and friends.”

Colares compiled an undefeated MMA record of 8-0 while competing in Brazil, winning the Jungle Fight featherweight championship. He signed with UFC in 2019, and made his debut with the promotion against Geraldo de Freitas at UFC Fight Night: Assunção vs. Moraes 2 on Feb. 2. Colares lost the fight via unanimous decision.

He fought a total of six times in UFC, going 2-4. Colares exited the promotion after a defeat to Chase Hooper at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira on May 21, 2022. He most recently competed at Ares FC 12 in Paris on Feb. 17, 2023. Colares defeated Alioune Nahaye via submission with a rear-naked choke.

Colares is survived by his wife, Jaqueline, and their 10-month-old son.

Friends, family and fans remember Felipe Colares after tragic death

In the aftermath of his tragic death, many friends, family members and fans took to social media to remember Colares.

“I always knew that you were an angel, but I never imagined that you would come back so soon… again in heaven, I still can’t believe it and my heart is in pieces,” Rosa Lima posted on Facebook. “Felipe Colares or my boy as you called him rest in peace. You will be in my heart forever sempre️.”