Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz choking out man in New Orleans street brawl

Nate Diaz has put himself in some hot water after what took place in a street brawl in New Orleans this weekend. Now, with the two set to fight later this year, Jake Paul couldn’t himself but to not clown his next opponent for his actions.

‘JakesSelfDefense.com’ is a clip of Paul with his brother, Logan Paul, explaining how to defend oneself from a chokehold from Diaz.

Nate Diaz choking Logan Paul RESPONSE.



Spread for safety!! pic.twitter.com/jh0jtJ2FP5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 22, 2023

Some might watch this clip and thinks it’s fairly corny. Considering Jake Paul’s run against fighters in the ring, though, this is just the latest example of him being unafraid of calling out actual opponents or potential future opposition.

Paul is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in an eight-round boxing match on August 5th in the American Airlines Center in Dallas. It will be Diaz’s first appearance out of the UFC in over a decade and his first boxing match in his career. It is also the product of some longtime trash talk between the two and Paul’s first bout since losing to Tommy Fury back in February.

Still, considering Diaz’s circumstances, we’ll have to wait and see before we can plan to watch anything between the two in August. That’s not going to stop Jake Paul from pulling his punches, though, after his latest social media jab.

More on Nate Diaz’s Incident in New Orleans Street Fight

Nate Diaz, the UFC legend, was mixing it up Friday night in the French Quarter, fighting a Logan Paul lookalike on a street in front of a New Orleans bar.

And Nate Diaz, who will face Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, this summer, definitely had the upper hand in this brief fight, as he quickly choked out his opponent and dropped him on the curb. Of course, some bystanders took out their phones to video the action. And of course, the clips went viral.

NATE WHY YOU CHOKE OUT MY HOMIE😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rDG0MYMvma — FOLDion (@Jidion6) April 22, 2023

Earlier in the evening, Nate Diaz was taking in a Misfits Boxing event, with the fight between Chris Avila and Paul Bamba serving as the main event. And for whatever reason, he tossed a water bottle at Netflix reality star Chase DeMoor. TMZ Sports reported that DeMoor had heckled Diaz, who was sitting behind Diaz. And after Diaz threw the bottle, the two nearly came to blows. DeMoor tried to throw a chair at Diaz. So, Diaz worked himself up for a reason.

Nate Diaz will fight Jake Paul, the YouTube star-turned-boxer, on Aug. 5 in Dallas. It’ll be the real thing and not a street fight against the lookalike of Jake’s older brother. The boxing match is set for eight rounds with men fighting at 185 pounds.