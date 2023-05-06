Report: Father of former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal arrested after shooting at son’s Miami home

The father of former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal was arrested after a shooting at the fighter’s house Thursday, according to Fox Sports’ Andy Slater.

Slater initially reported police swarmed Masvidal’s house and his father was allegedly involved. According to the latest update, Jorge Masvidal Sr. was arrested and charged with second degree attempted murder.

Masvidal Jr. was not present at the scene as he was promoting his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion, the first of its kind in Florida.

Update: Jorge Masvidal Sr. was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/tmG9Wq84jL — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 5, 2023

“A victim was shot in the upper part of their body, possibly the arm, and taken to a local hospital,” Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports wrote. “The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. WPLG, an ABC affiliate in Miami, reported the victim was in stable condition.”

The news came out of left field earlier this week.

“SLATER SCOOP: Jorge Masvidal’s house in Miami has been swarmed by cops,” Slater wrote on Twitter. “The UFC star’s father is in custody after allegedly shooting somebody at the fighter’s house during an argument, a senior law enforcement source tells me.

“More: Jorge Masvidal was not at the house when the shooting happened. He was out promoting his bareknuckle boxing event which takes place Friday night at the FLA Live Arena.”

Masvidal Jr. had a recent run in with the law himself when he allegedly struck fellow UFC fighter and rival Colby Covington with a “sucker punch” in March of 2021. He plead not guilty and the hearings and trials were postponed.

The two fighters were former teammates then rivals. They finally fought in the UFC octagon March 5, 2022, a win for Covington by unanimous decision.

Jorge Masvidal steps away from UFC

After rising to superstardom in 2019, Masvidal lost his last four fights, including two title bouts against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He lost his final fight to Gilbert Burns last month by unanimous decision.

A former backyard street fighter, Masvidal’s UFC career was up and down until the previously mentioned 2019 calendar year.

He began with a vicious knockout of former title contender Darren Till in London in March 2019. During that summer, Masvidal had a much anticipated fight with veteran Ben Askren.

Askren, a former Bellator and ONE Championship champion, put himself into UFC title conversation. A win over Masvidal would’ve essentially sealed a title shot.

However, Masvidal pulled off the highlight of his career with a flying knee against Askren. He won the fight in five seconds.

Later in the year, Masvidal won via TKO (doctor stoppage) against fan favorite Nate Diaz. He won the symbolic “BMF” belt.

But two straight losses to Usman and losses to Covington and Burns ended his UFC career over the last three years. He finished his MMA career 35-17 across the UFC and other promotions.