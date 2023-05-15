Matt Brown was the latest UFC fighter to call for a big PPV fight with superstar Conor McGregor after his latest knockout victory.

Brown didn’t directly call McGregor out after his win over the weekend. Instead, he responded to McGregor’s comments about him.

Brown tied the UFC record for knockout wins at 13. McGregor wants that record next to add to his resume.

“Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Him and ‘The Beast’ Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record.”

Brown responded to the claim by the former two-division champion.

“I’ll fight you for it (shrug emoji),” Brown responded on Twitter.

Brown also wished McGregor a Happy Mother’s Day in a follow up tweet.

Brown improved his record to 24-19 over the course of his career and fought his first fight in the UFC September 6, 2008.

At one point, he was 12-11 but reeled off seven straight wins before a loss to Robbie Lawler in a UFC Welterweight title eliminator. After going 19-11, Brown is just 5-7 since.

But the fact he can still pull off knockouts at the age of 42 is impressive. While a fight between Brown and McGregor is unlikely, McGregor wants the knockout record.

However, the Irishman has yet to return for his planned fight against Michael Chandler. So who knows what’s next for “The Notorious?”

Daniel Cormier discusses Conor McGregor, potential fight with Michael Chandler

With no fight against Chandler booked yet, fans might be restless. But either way, former double champion Daniel Cormier doesn’t see a tarnished legacy with McGregor.

However, Cormier dropped a bomb about McGregor and his fans.

“What I do believe though, is that if he doesn’t come back after doing The Ultimate Fighter, after always being around the fights, it will just seem like he just doesn’t want to do it anymore,” Cormier said. “And I would suggest that we kind of let him go. That’s where I would feel we would go as fans and people that cover Conor McGregor because then if he doesn’t want to fight, then he doesn’t want to fight. We can’t force him into doing this thing anymore. But I don’t think that legacy ever changes once you’ve accomplished what you accomplished.”

Maybe McGregor can add to his legacy with a knockout of Chandler and Brown back to back! In all seriousness, it seems like McGregor-Chandler is the only one that makes sense right now.

Maybe that and a Nate Diaz trilogy fight, but the title days appear to be over.