UFC fighter Tony Ferguson found himself in handcuffs early on Sunday morning. The 39-year-old was arrested on a DUI charge following a scary accident that occurred outside a Hollywood nightclub.

Ferguson allegedly crashed his truck into two vehicles outside the club around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, per TMZ Sports. The 39-year-old’s truck flipped onto its side, but, thankfully, nobody was injured.

According to the report, Ferguson did not cooperate with police when they arrived on the scene. He also refused a field sobriety test. Authorities arrested the UFC fighter at the scene.

Ferguson faces a misdemeanor DUI charge and could have his license suspended for refusing to take the sobriety test. TMZ Sports reported that the fighter “reeked of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes,” according to sources close to the situation.

Ferguson has participated in 33 fights over the course of his career in mixed martial arts. He owns a 25-8 record with 12 wins coming via knockout and eight through submission.

The 39-year-old has lost each of his last five fights. His most recent defeat came at the hands of Nate Diaz, a bout that happened in September 2022. Prior to the lengthy losing streak, Ferguson owned an impressive 25-3 record.

Former NFL player Austen Lane set to make UFC debut

A former NFL player plans to make his UFC debut in Jacksonville next month. Austen Lane, who spent five years in the league, is expected to make his first appearance in June.

The fight is scheduled for June 24. MMA Junkie’s Nolan King reported the news on Lane’s first appearance in UFC.

“Austen Lane (12-3) vs. Justin Tafa (6-3) has been added to #UFCJacksonville, per promotion. June 24,” King wrote on Twitter. “This is pretty cool. For those who don’t know, Austen Lane was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010 (153rd overall) and played 28 games for the team across three seasons.”

Lane spent five years in the NFL and was a fifth-round selection out of Murray State in the 2010 NFL Draft. In addition to Jacksonville, Lane also played for the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

Over the course of his five-year career, Lane totaled 66 tackles, three sacks and forced a fumble.

Following his career in professional football, Lane shifted his attention to mixed martial arts. He began at the amateur levels of MMA in 2015 and became a professional in 2017.

Lane was scheduled to have his first UFC fight in February but withdrew from the event.