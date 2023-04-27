Conor McGregor at UFC 257 weigh-in announces new Netflix documentary, releases first trailer

Conor McGregor is one of, if not the, biggest star in UFC history, taking the sport to new heights throughout his career. Next month, he’ll be giving fans a front seat, all-access look at his life beyond the octagon.

McGregor announced Tuesday via Twitter that he’d be releasing a Netflix documentary titled ‘McGregor Forever’ on May 17.

He also released a trailer for the documentary, which seems to be focused on his recovery from the injury he suffered fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor captioned the trailer saying, “You heard it here first. My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever, is coming to @Netflix on May 17! The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started!”

Porier and McGregor faced off for a third time in 2021 at UFC 264 when McGregor suffered from a broken tibia in round one. The gruesome injury resulted in a loss for McGregor via technical knockout, and he’s been rehabbing and recovering from every since.

Additionally, ‘McGregor Forever’ will document the aftermath of UFC 264 and his recovery process in a four-part documentary series directed by Emmy-winning director Gotham Chopra. Chopra previously worked on ‘Tom vs. Time’ and ‘Shut Up and Dribble’, two series centered around the careers of Tom Brady and LeBron James.

“Conor is unlike anyone I’ve ever collaborated with. As one of his trainers described him, he’s an entirely unreasonable man and for that reason, he’s impossible not to watch and be fascinated by. Don’t look away, because I guarantee you, you will definitely miss something inexplicably wild,” Chopra said in a press release.

Another documentary about McGregor titled ‘Conor McGregor: Notorious’ was also popular on streaming services releasing in 2017. That documentary showed McGregor’s origin story and rise from MMA hopeful to UFC champion.

Conor McGregor Gives Ryan Garcia a Pep Talk After Loss



UFC star Conor McGregor had some encouraging words for Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) after his knockout loss to Gervonta “Tank Davis” (29-0, 27 KOs) in Las Vegas this past Saturday.

McGregor, among the host of athletes and celebrities in attendance at T-Mobile Arena, consoled Garcia, who suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career.

“He’s 1-0 on you, you’re the two biggest names in the division, I want to see it again,” McGregor told Garcia. “I want to see it again now, and I want to see it with no rehydration clause – seriously. All the respect in the world to you. You’re the future, you’re the future of this game, and I’m going to watch you all the way.”

Garcia, 24, later shared video of the interaction with McGregor on Instagram.

“All good he’s up on me!” Garcia wrote. “I went thru fire for this fight. I’m going to come back stronger!! Rack up a couple more wins to run this back! Hopefully we can do it at 140 no clauses! Great Job to gervonta great fight and fighter!!!”