UFC’s Conor McGregor Debuts New Look, Fans Say He’s Unrecognizable

Conor McGregor has stunned the UFC world. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything inside the Octagon, either. Rather, it’s the fighting superstar’s new look that has taken social media by storm.

McGregor shared photos of his Halloween costume this week. While it’s unusual to see the UFC phenom in a pilot’s outfit, it was even more unusual to see him clean-shaven.

That’s right, McGregor ditched his famous beard, though we don’t know if it’s a permanent transition or if it’s a temporary move for Halloween.

Conor McGregor without a beard for Halloween🎃 pic.twitter.com/FsEQHaAQnZ — FullCombat (@FullCombat_) November 1, 2022

McGregor has been absent from the Octagon for quite some time, recovering from injury. His last fight came in July 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier. According to The Sun, he plans to return in “early 2023,” and will fight in the welterweight division.

We’ll have to wait and see if McGregor decides to grow the beard back before he returns to UFC or if he prefers this new, clean look.

Fans React to Photo of Conor McGregor

UFC fans went wild after seeing the new image of Conor McGregor without his famous beard. A lot of funny comparisons were made, while some thought the star was totally unrecognizable.

“Don’t even recognize him,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Who the f*** is that guy?” Another social media user said, making a reference to a popular GIF that includes McGregor.

One Twitter user said that McGregor looks like WWE star John Cena without the beard.

In all honesty, McGregor’s decision to shave his beard probably made for a more enjoyable Halloween evening with his family. Because he looks so unrecognizable, fans might not be able to point out the UFC star quite so easily.

Especially when he’s also dressed up in a pilot suit.