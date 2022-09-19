UFC’s Conor McGregor Shows Twitter the ‘Most Power’ It Has Ever Seen in Flexing, War Chant Video

After suffering a nasty leg injury in 2021, Conor McGregor has been on a mission to return to the UFC and claim his spot at the top of the lightweight division. The Notorious, one of the most electrifying personalities in all of sports. He has been showing off in recent days. Despite what some may think, the mixed martial artist has been on the grind. The results speak for themselves, too.

There have been retirement rumors, there have been whispers of this and that. However, I’d argue this does not look like a man who is ready to call it quits. At 34 years old, Conor McGregor has fought four times since 2016. But, he looks ready to jump in there again.

This does not look like a man who is set for retirement.

The most power twitter’s ever seen pic.twitter.com/WashK6E9Gq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 18, 2022

I thought that St. Patrick had driven all the snakes out of Ireland, but McGregor sounds like a viper in this video. Hissing and flexing to show off every muscle, vein, and inch he’s built up over the last year. Right now he looks more like a lightweight division fighter than a featherweight. We’ll see what division he shoots for if and when he does officially return.

There aren’t too many dudes out there standing at 5’8″ and looking like that! Conor McGregor, despite his scarcity in recent years, is still one of the biggest athletes in the world and likely the largest pull in the UFC to this day. You announce a McGregor fight for tomorrow and you can sell out any arena in any city in the world.

What’s Next for Conor McGregor?

If you keep up with the UFC, it is clear that we are having a generational change. Just like when Conor McGregor hopped on the scene, or Khabib, or whoever – it’s a different game with guys that fight in different ways. The featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was able to handle Max Holloway like it was nothing.

Charles Oliveira in the lightweight division is considered one of the top-3 pound-for-pound fighters in UFC. Not to mention dudes like Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev, and more. Whenever McGregor comes back it will be a new world in the UFC.

By the looks of things, Conor McGregor is training. Let’s see if he gets that fight offer. He’s still the No. 11 ranked lightweight in the UFC. Surely, if he wants a fight one will be waiting for him whenever he is ready.