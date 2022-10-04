UFC’s Dana White Reveals Incredible Physical Transformation: PHOTOS

Dana White spends his days among some of the greatest athletes in the world, who maintain a level of fitness most of us will never come close to reaching. The UFC president has a long history with combat sports himself, picking up boxing at the age of 17 and eventually opening multiple boxing gyms.

He recently revealed, however, that even though he’s only 53 years old, his own health was beginning to fail. According to Dana White, his body was in such bad shape that he could barely tie his shoes. “My legs were so f—-d up thirteen weeks ago, I couldn’t tie my shoes,” he explained in a recent episode of the Balancing Chaos Podcast.

Dana then learned of a human biologist named Gary Brecka, owner of the Florida-based 10X Health System, which offers its clients “advanced solutions for optimal health and performance.”

Without hesitation, Dana White enlisted the biologist’s help, embarking on a health journey that would see him lose close to 30 pounds in 10 weeks. Taking to social media, Dana showed off his impressive results and recounted the work with Gary Brecka that changed his life.

After becoming “obsessed” with Brecka’s work through his own research, Dana White reached out for a consultation. “This guy can take your blood and your DNA and tell you when you’re going to die,” White explained. “And they’re right within a month.”

“So, he calls me [and says], ‘I’m going to come out personally and walk you through your blood work,'” he continued. “He ends up coming out, he sits down for three and a half hours and goes through my blood work.”

Dana White Loses 30 Pounds With the Help of Florida Biologist

Dana White’s blood work revealed that he was pre-diabetic, but that wasn’t the worst part. To White’s horror, Brecka informed him that he had “10.4 years” to live if he didn’t improve his health.

“This was sixteen weeks ago. And he said to me, ‘If you don’t change these things, this is your life expectancy,'” White said. “He told me everything that was wrong with me, s–t I hadn’t even told my wife.”

“And he says, ‘If you do everything I tell you to do for the next ten weeks, it will change your life,'” the UFC owner continued. “I did everything he said to the letter, and I lose 30 pounds.”

According to Dana White, all of his symptoms have completely disappeared, thanks to the 10X Health System. “Everything is gone in ten f—ing weeks,” he said. “I have been working with doctors for ten years and they haven’t been able to do anything.”

The instruction of Gary Brecka was clearly beneficial to Dana White. Some doctors, however, tend to disagree with his findings. Dr. Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at NYU, called Brecka’s “10.4-year” diagnosis “irresponsible” and inaccurate.

Dr. Hank Greely, a genetics expert at Stanford, equated the tests to fortune telling, adding that they are “almost certainly” incorrect.