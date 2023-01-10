UGA Fans Set Fires, Climb Light Poles in Athens Streets After National Championship Win Over TCU

There’s nothing like a minor riot after winning a college football national championship. Georgia fans were out late causing a ruckus. When your team runs away with the trophy 65-7, that’s reason to celebrate. But once again, some folks proved that they can’t handle being champs.

Fan bases like to point to instances like these and use them to make others look bad. But let’s be honest, it happens everywhere, no matter who wins. If TCU had won, you better believe the streets of Fort Worth would be glowing red.

Athens got the national championship treatment. The students and fans stormed the streets and looked for the closest thing they could find that would light on fire.

Georgia fans may burn Athens to the ground pic.twitter.com/VG7QUJYP6a — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2023

If you were somehow out on the streets last night, it is a miracle you made it out alive. Folks were in the streets all night causing all kinds of issues. There were fires, people climbing light poles, general rowdiness, and a whole lot of good times had.

snap map in downtown athens is really something right now pic.twitter.com/8pvxxMEmwY — evan (@evcon) January 10, 2023

It has become a college tradition to lose your mind in public after winning a major national championship. The game was an absolute blowout and proved that UGA is the new big dog in town. NCAA football might be in for a hell of a change.

National Championship Proves SEC Dominance

What did we learn this year with the College Football Playoff? We learned that the SEC is still the gold standard of the sport. The top two teams in the Big 10 were unable to make the championship. One of them, Michigan, lost to TCU. The Horned Frogs weren’t even conference champions!

Now, there are a lot of reasons why Monday night’s national championship went down the way that it did. However, the most obvious reason – Georgia is better, their coaches are better, the players are better, they executed better – it was a full-scale failure for TCU.

How will this impact further playoffs? Well, the expansion will have something to say about that. One way or another, we are going to get more teams in the playoff. That means there is a greater chance that the best teams make the postseason.

Maybe Georgia is just built different. Maybe it has something to do with the selection process. Or, it might just be part of the sport. Sometimes, one team is just head and shoulders above the rest.