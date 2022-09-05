WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game

Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan.

The fight occurred in the concourse of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday afternoon. The Georgia fan slapped the hat off the Oregon fan before the two wrestled each other to the ground.

Honestly, it looked like a pretty lazy fight between the two overgrown children. But it still provided more entertainment than what we saw on the field in Atlanta Saturday.

It’s not really clear what prompted the fight or if security got involved. It didn’t appear that either individual was seriously injured, though.

The battle between the Dawgs and Ducks was expected to be one of the premier matchups of the opening weekend of the college football season. That’s not how it turned out.

Georgia cruised to a 49-3 victory over Oregon, proving it still deserves to be in national championship consideration this fall. Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was outstanding, completing 25-of-31 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Georgia True Freshman Puts Stamp on Win vs. Oregon

Transitioning from high school to SEC football isn’t always the easiest. Georgia true freshman Malaki Starks made it look pretty easy Saturday, though.

Making his debut with the Bulldogs, Starks ended the game with a team-high eight tackles, which includes five solo stops. But that wasn’t the most impressive thing from his first college contest.

Starks hauled in a ridiculous interception in the first quarter off of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. It was easily one of the highlights from Saturday’s blowout victory for the Dawgs.

Even though Georgia lost a ton of defensive talent from the 2021 national championship squad, it looks like the Dawgs are going to be just fine on that side of the football.