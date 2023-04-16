Umps Eject Twins Manager After Allowing Yankees Pitcher To Remain In Game After Getting Caught ‘Cheating’

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected during his team’s 6-1 loss to the New York Yankees Saturday.

Baldelli disagreed with first-base umpire and crew chief James Hoye’s decision not to remove Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán from the game after he was extensively examined in the middle of the third inning for having excess rosin on his hand. Hoye told the media after the game that he asked Germán to wash his hands.

Hoye still noticed tackiness when Germán came out in the top half of the fourth inning.

Just to sum this up…Domingo German was cheating by using sticky stuff, the umpires caught him using the sticky stuff, was only told to wash his hands, while the only person ejected here was Rocco Baldelli for wanting the umpires to enforce the rules. K. pic.twitter.com/ih5j5KJ9R2 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 15, 2023

“I checked them again, and I go, ‘I just told you to clean this up,’ and there was still some tackiness on his pinkie,” Hoye said, via ESPN. “Then the [Yankees] interpreter came out, and [New York manager Aaron] Boone came out, and said, the interpreter goes, ‘He washed his hands. He cleaned it up.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, but it’s still tacky.'”

Hoye then sought a second opinion, having second-base umpire D.J. Reyburn check on Germán to determine if the excess rosin could potentially affect the ball flight.

“We all agreed that it’s no,” Hoye said. “In that situation, it was more of a directive by me that he didn’t clean it all the way up. It wasn’t a foreign substance that affected the flight of the ball. And then I went over to Rocco. And he felt like this was a stand he needed to make and so he was ejected from the game.

“In that situation there, it was like, this is not an ejectable offense because we didn’t feel it rose to the foreign substance standard of affecting the flight, affecting his pitching. That’s why we didn’t eject.”

Twins’ Rocco Baldelli Tossed for Arguing with Crew Chief

Baldelli’s stance was that Hoye and his crew allowed Germán to stay in the game even after he didn’t comply with umpire instructions.

“The pitcher was warned or asked to clean off the rosin that was on his hand,” Baldelli said. “Sometimes, when you use rosin, it will get especially tacky. He was warned, he didn’t fully comply with the warning, from what I was told. And was still allowed to keep pitching. That’s it. I just don’t agree with that in principle. … I didn’t like that he was able to just kind of walk past everyone after being confronted for the second time in the game, and [the umpires] allowed him to just keep pitching.”

Germán went on to record a career-high 11 strikeouts over 6.1 innings of work. He explained his side of things with the media after leading the Yankees to their ninth victory of the season.

“There was a moment there I felt that things were going to get out of hand. But I was able to explain it and tell them I have a rosin bag that’s in the area of the dugout where I sit all the time,” Germán said. “And [Hoye] was able to listen to what I was saying and discussed it with the rest of the umpires, and they said, ‘OK, fine. Go back out there and pitch.'”