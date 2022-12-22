Undrafted Commanders Star Jeremy Reaves Learns He’s a Pro Bowl Starter in Absolutely Tearjerking Video

The Pro Bowl rosters have come out and Commanders star Jeremy Reaves has made it, despite his undrafted status. The free safety and special teams player has not had the ideal road to success. Out of the University of South Alabama, nothing has come easy for the standout defensive player.

Jeremy Reaves wasn’t always a Pro Bowl-caliber player. In fact, he was waived by the Eagles and even the Commanders in each of his first four seasons. While Washington did have him play on their active roster at some point in each season since 2019.

Check out the moment he finds out that he’s going to not just make the roster, but start. Reaves will be a starter for the special teams squad during the Pro Bowl.

Jeremy Reaves went undrafted and has been the final roster cut for each of his respective teams these last four years.



He just made his first #ProBowl 👏pic.twitter.com/hMqhFzcnYN — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) December 22, 2022

This season, Reaves has 17 total tackles. He’s a valued member of the special teams phase. Getting those guys that can lockdown a return man, cover the position, and keep those big gains from happening is essential. Not only that, he’s clearly a player that other players on the roster love.

When you see those reactions from the other guys on the team, it is clear why Jeremy Reaves is valued. If you can not only deliver on the field but elevate your teammates at the same time – that’s priceless. Reaves is loved by the roster and those other guys are just as excited to see him succeed.

Jeremy Reaves Joined By Three Commanders Teammates on Pro Bowl Roster

All together, Jeremy Reaves was joined by three other Commanders players on the Pro Bowl roster. He will be a starter along with punter Tress Way and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin was selected as a reserve.

Also selected as alternates are Daron Payne DT, and Montez Sweat DE. A pretty solid group of players for the Commanders this season. They have had a better-than-expected season. However, their loss to the New York Giants last week will haunt them as the playoffs get near and they likely miss out.

This week, it’s a game against the 49ers in San Francisco. That will be a tough one as the Niners appear to have their quarterback situation figured out.