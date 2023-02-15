Unfortunate NBA All-Star Game T-Shirt Design Goes Viral

It probably won’t be the best-selling piece of 2023 NBA All-Star game apparel… or maybe it will be? Whether you find this T-shirt snafu funny probably depends on your sense of humor.

The NBA All-Star weekend is being hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah, home of the Utah Jazz. And one T-shirt design didn’t do enough to draw a contrast between the abbreviations for the city and state names to avoid an awkward affect.

In short, putting “SL” right next to “UT” will get most people to ignore any punctuation in between.

A few things probably could’ve saved the designer of this T-shirt from the snafu. For one, different colors on the city and state abbreviations would help hammer home some contrast. As would using the abbreviation of “SLC” for Salt Lake City, rather than “SL.”

But frankly, the unintended consequences might make the T-shirt that much more desirable, as opposed to buying various officially licensed merch. Hey, it’s already viral online.

The 2023 NBA All-Star game is slated for Sunday, Feb. 19. The weekend of festivities kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17, with the celebrity All-Star game and the rising stars game.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is claiming that a medical issue that threatened a four-team NBA trade also is happening in the NFL.

Parsons is the second-year Dallas player who offers his opinion on a number of issues. His platform is Twitter. And Micah Parsons quote tweeted a post from Bleacher Report in regards to Gary Payton II and whether the Portland Trail Blazer used shots of Toradol to play through the pain of an abdominal injury. A widely-reported story suggested that team trainers pushed Payton to take the pain-killing shots.

Parsons tweeted: “Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL!”