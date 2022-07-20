Unique NBA Card Featuring Jordan, LeBron and Kobe Jersey Patches Expected to Sell for Millions at Auction

The careers of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant never intertwined together on the basketball court.

But that doesn’t mean a piece of all three can’t exist on a 2.5 x 3.5 trading card. A one -of-a-kind card featuring actual jersey patches of Jordan, James and Bryant has reportedly hit the auction block, per TMZ. The Upper Deck Exquisite Triple Logo Man card went up on Goldin Auctions Wednesday and could sell for upwards of $3 million. Bidding starts at $750,000. The auction will close on Aug. 6.

The card is in perfect mint condition (10), the first Logo Man to receive a perfect score.

Goldin Auctions

The Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant Card Will Attract Many Bidders on the Market

With a card featuring three of the greatest players in NBA history, bidders will be aplenty. Together, the three combined for 15 NBA titles and 10 MVPs. James featured on his own Logo Man card, which recently sold for $2.4 million. That card featured jersey patches from James’ time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

The back of the card features a congratulatory message to person who wins the auction.

“You have received a Michael Jordan, LeBron lames and Kobe Bryant Game-Used trading card,” the card reads. “On the front of this card are pieces of memorabilia that have been certified to us as having been used in an NBA game. We hope you enjoy this piece of basketball history, as we continue to keep you as close as you can get!”