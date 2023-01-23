New Georgia receiver RaRa Thomas still was in an Athens jail, following his arrest early Monday.

Police charged him with a felony for false imprisonment and a misdemeanor battery family violence, first offense. No bail had been set, as yet.

Thomas transferred to Georgia, the two-time defending national champions, from Mississippi State earlier this month. He was the Bulldogs leading receiver last fall. And, overall, the Alabama native played 19 career games with Mississippi State. Thomas played in 19 career games with Mississippi State before transferring to Georgia. He caught 62 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns overall. In 2022, he registered 44 receptions for 626 yards with seven scores.

Georgia Athletic Department Had Yet to Issue Statement in Regards to RaRa Thomas Arrest

The Georgia athletic department had yet to issue a statement in regards to RaRa Thomas as of Monday morning. Police booked Thomas at 4:05 a.m.

Before the arrest, Thomas certainly appeared to be a key addition to the Bulldogs offense. Georgia lost receiver Adonai Mitchell, who announced plans to transfer to Texas late last week.

Georgia also added Missouri receiver Dominic Lovell. He led the Tigers in 2022 with 56 catches for 846 yards with three touchdowns.