University of Virginia Awards Posthumous Degrees to Three Football Players Killed in Campus Shooting

The University of Virginia awarded degrees posthumously to the three football players killed in a tragic campus shooting in November. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry all received their degrees on Monday.

Degrees were given to UVA athletic director Carla Williams, who then presented them to the families of the three victims. Davis majored in African America and African studies, Chandler studied American studies and Perry double-majored in studio art and African American and African studies.

“It was a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel and D’Sean,” Williams said, according to UVA Today.

All three players died as a result of their injuries from a shooting that occurred on Nov. 13. Davis, Chandler and Perry were shot by former Virginia football player Christopher Jones after returning from a field trip.

The University of Virginia canceled its two remaining football games following the tragic event.

The entire college football community offered support for the University of Virginia following the tragic events on Nov. 13. Many offered thoughts, prayers and condolences for the families of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

In a game between Virginia Tech and Liberty, the two teams wore orange and blue uniforms to share their support for the Cavaliers. Both teams also ran onto the field waving a Virginia flag before kickoff.

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott released a statement following the horrific event.

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean, and Devin, and the others who were injured,” Elliott wrote in a statement. “These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends.”