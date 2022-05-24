Unlike Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas Gives Caddie 18th Hole Flag After PGA Championship Win

Phil Mickelson’s name has been under a negative spotlight over the past year or so, and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. While he’s already not participating in PGA events after making mind-boggling comments, a new book is now putting Mickelson into even more heat.

In a biography of Mickelson, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” writer Alan Shipnuck takes a deep dive on the star golfer. While there’s plenty of eye-catching topics laid out in the biography, there’s a specific area that really stands out.

Jim “Bones” Mackay, a longtime PGA caddie who used to be with Mickelson, wasn’t treated very well by the golfer, according to the biography. As Shipnuck writes, Mickelson would never give Mackay an 18th hole flag after wins on the PGA Tour. Although Mickelson would keep them for his family, it’s tradition for caddies to keep the flags – and Mickelson wouldn’t give Mackay any of them.

Here’s a snippet from the biography regarding the matter:

“That’s a giant f***-you to a caddie,” says someone very close to Mackay. “When Phil wins the Masters, he gets the green jacket, the trophy, the big check, all the glory. He had to take the flags, too? Every other caddie who has ever won the Masters got to keep the eighteenth-hole flag. For Phil not to follow tradition was hugely disrespectful.”

Although Mickelson treated Mackay the way he did, Justin Thomas isn’t the same way. After recording his impressive win in the 2022 PGA Championship on Sunday, Thomas was sure to give his caddie the 18th hole flag that he deserved. Just look at how happy he was in the tweet below.

Bones poses with the caddie trophy. Says he’s got a place in mind where he will hang it. pic.twitter.com/jVxNwk6RbB — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) May 23, 2022

Thomas Credits Mackay for Helping Him Win PGA Championship

Justin Thomas shared that he was in his own head on Saturday night. So, how did he turn things around Sunday and win the PGA Championship? The champion gives much credit to his caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay.

“I’m fully confident in saying that I wouldn’t be standing here if he didn’t give me that — wasn’t necessarily a speech, but a talk, if you will,” Thomas said of Mackay.” … And he was just like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to stop being so hard on yourself. You’re in contention every single week we’re playing.'”

JT is a real one, that’s for sure. And Bones is a dang good caddie.