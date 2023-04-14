More than 25 years after winning for the first time at Augusta National, a golf ball Tiger Woods used during his victory at the 1997 Masters has sold for big money. But the details of the ball are actually pretty interesting.

According to OutKick, the ball sold for more than $64,000 at auction. The interesting part? The ball was not signed by Woods and it wasn’t the one he used on the final hole during his emphatic victory at Augusta.

In fact, the PGA Tour superstar used that specific ball on the fifth hole carding a bogey. It was used during his final round of the tournament.

Woods handed the ball to Julian Nexsen, who was the seller. He was just nine years old at the time of the 1997 Masters. So why would that specific golf ball sell for so much?

“Unless Tiger himself or his caddie Fluff intentionally saved a ball from this historic final round, this may be the only confirmed golf ball from the final round of Tiger Woods’ first Major Championship victory,” Golden Age Auctions said.

So, it could be an extremely rare item from the Sunday round in 1997. Woods won The Masters by an impressive 12 strokes, finishing at -18 for the tournament. Tom Kite placed second at -6.

That victory was the first major championship of Woods’ career. He’s now a 15-time major champion and has claimed five green jackets, with his latest coming in 2019.

Tiger Woods Makes History at Augusta National

Tiger Woods wasn’t able to finish the four-round tournament at Augusta this year, withdrawing during the third due to injury. But the five-time Masters champion still made history.

By making the cut in 2023, he’s now reached the weekend at Augusta in 23 consecutive tournaments. That ties a record set by Gary Player and Fred Couples. If Woods makes the cut at his next Masters appearance, he’ll own the record outright.

Woods snuck into the weekend despite shooting +3 through the first two rounds. He got some help from his friend Justin Thomas, who bogeyed three of the final four holes to finish at +4 after two rounds.

Woods may not be winning golf tournaments with the same regularity as he once was, but it’s still pretty impressive that he’s making history at the age of 47.

A lot of eyes will be on Woods next season at Augusta to see if he can make it 24 consecutive cuts made at The Masters.