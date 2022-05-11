Urban Meyer’s Behavior Leads to Josh Lambo Suing Jacksonville Jaguars

Not many people are fans of Urban Meyer, and how could they be? Although he was a highly successful, championship-winning head coach at the collegiate level, Meyer was a completely different person in the NFL. In just one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he made a fool of himself and has been under a negative spotlight ever since.

From treating his players terribly and creating a losing mindset in the locker room, to being caught on camera dancing with and touching a woman who wasn’t his wife at a bar, Meyer’s time in Jacksonville was short-lived. While most of everything he did during his tenure with the Jaguars was negative, one of the most-followed storylines was his situation with former team kicker Josh Lambo.

According to Lambo, Meyer physically kicked him during a stretch period before a practice in the preseason. The veteran kicker stated that Meyer said to him, “Hey dips—, make your f—ing kicks!” before kicking him in the leg. Alongside the physical incident, Lambo made it clear that he was verbally abused by Meyer on multiple occasions.

Despite Lambo telling his agent about the incident, and his agent then spreading the word to the Jaguars’ legal counsel, nothing happened as a result. Yes, Meyer was ultimately fired from his job – but that was for not winning games. Now, Lambo – who was cut by Jacksonville – has field a lawsuit against his former team.

Lambo: Meyer Created Hostile Work Environment, Jaguars Did Nothing to Stop It

It’s hard for anyone not to believe Josh Lambo, and why wouldn’t they? Everyone knows the kind of person Urban Meyer is and the fact that he was running the Jacksonville Jaguars into the ground while he was the head coach.

According to the lawsuit, Lambo is suing the Jaguars for not doing anything to stop Meyer from creating a hostile work environment. Filed in 4th Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County, the lawsuit states that the organization violated the Florida Private Sector Whistleblower Act – which is “designed to protect private sector employees from retaliation for ‘blowing the whistle’ on illegal or unethical acts by a private employer contractor.”

As written in the lawsuit, Lambo says that Meyer’s actions impacted his ability to sleep, practice, and perform at the high level he once did. While he was cut by Jacksonville, Lambo is asking to be compensated for any money he is owed by the Jaguars – in addition to damages and legal fees.

Although Meyer caused all of this mess, all the Jaguars had to do was act. Instead, they didn’t – and here they are today.