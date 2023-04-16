Urban Meyer Makes Definitive Statement On His Coaching Future

Urban Meyer has squashed any lingering rumors he could return to coaching — both in the professional and college ranks.

Meyer, who serves as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, said the book is closed on a coaching return while speaking at Ohio State’s coaching clinic Thursday.

“That book’s closed,” Meyer said, per Fox News. “It’s going to be TV and grandfather.”

Meyer will continue to be a mainstay on “FOX Big Noon Kickoff” this upcoming season.

“Our numbers are good, our team is good, and we love doing it,” Meyer said.

Meyer, 58, established himself as one of best head coaches in college football during his time at Florida and Ohio State. Meyer led the Gators to national championships in 2006 and 2008. After six years in Gainesville, Meyer took a year off before taking the Ohio State job.

In seven years in Columbus, Meyer went 83-9 and won a national championship in 2014. The Buckeyes won double-digit games in every season under Meyer before he stepped down after the 2018 season. Meyer resurfaced in 2021 when he was hired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. His NFL experience was a polar opposite of his time in college football.

Meyer lasted just 13 games, going 2-11 before he was fired. Controversy clouded his tenure, from violating practice rules, being caught on video inappropriately touching a woman who is not his wife and accusations of physical abuse from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo. Meyer called his time in Jacksonville “the worst experience I’ve had in my professional lifetime.”

Urban Meyer Sticking With TV Career

Discussing his Jaguars tenure on the “All Things Covered” podcast in January, Meyer said he initially had zero interest in returning to coaching following his retirement in 2018.

“I was done. Retired. I had some health issues at Ohio State,” Meyer said. “Fifty-five [years old] was always my target. My family deserved that. We worked so hard for 38 years. And I had it all planned out. I found the right guy in Ryan Day, who’s fantastic. And I retired, went to FOX, was an assistant AD for two years, and then I got approached by a few teams.

“And this team really appealed to me. Trevor Lawrence, who might be a Hall of Famer some day — he’s that good — had a great season. Obviously, it didn’t go well. I had no plans of doing that at all. It just happened.”