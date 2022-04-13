Urban Meyer Plans Return to FOX Broadcasting Gig After Controversial Jacksonville Jaguars Exit

Urban Meyer, who was dumped by the Jacksonville Jaguars last December, appears to be headed back to Fox as an in-studio football analyst. But he’s sticking with what he probably knows best, college football, and he won’t be paid to chat about the NFL, according to On3.

“I love Fox. I love their team and their guys,” Urban Meyer told “Tim May Podcast” this week. “There’s nothing that’s been finalized yet, but I plan on going back and doing it. I really enjoyed that.

“I enjoyed celebrating those who play, celebrating those who coach – it’s a great game. Not being the kind of ripping people to shreds but just celebrating this incredible game and most importantly, the players that do this game. I plan on being back in the fall doing something like that.”

Sounds like urban meyer will be back on fox this fall via tim may podcast. pic.twitter.com/QLAgZXZnnh — Official Ohio State DG (@DylanEveryday) April 12, 2022

Urban Meyer Worked for Fox for Two Seasons, Then He Got Itch to Coach Again

Meyer worked for Fox for two football seasons — 2019 and 2020. That was his full-time job after his second retirement from college football coaching for medical reasons and other concerns. Talking college football on Fox was a perfect situation for Meyer. After all, he won three NCAA titles in his career, two at Florida and one at Ohio State. No one questioned Meyer’s college football knowledge.

And Meyer stayed retired from coaching until 2021. So many programs had tried to sway him. There were rumors about Southern California trying to make a run at Meyer. Texas was said to have kicked the tires to test Meyer’s interest.

Fox college football anchors Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Meyer Reportedly Earned $9 Million a Season with Jags

But Meyer decided to try the NFL. In January, 2021, he signed a five-year deal to coach the woeful Jaguars, the worst team in the NFL in 2020. Although contract details never were revealed, Meyer reportedly signed for $9 million a year. But his foray into the pros ended before he could even get through a season. The Jags fired him 10 days before Christmas, with Meyer standing at 2-11.

Jacksonville owner Shad Khan issued a statement to the media, explaining his decision.

“After deliberation over many weeks, and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone.”

Khan had several reasons to fire Meyer. Reports surfaced that Meyer allegedly kicked a player during practice. The mood in the locker room was a mess. Plus, there was the viral video from early October, when a married Meyer was seen at his bar in Columbus, Ohio, with a much younger woman. The Jags had played Cincinnati on a Thursday night. Meyer and his wife stuck around Ohio for at least an extra day to see their family.

Meyer apologized to his family and team. So if he’s headed to Fox for a TV stint, it doesn’t appear that the 57-year-old Urban Meyer is headed back to coaching anytime soon.