US and Mexican National Anthems Ahead of Monday Night Football in Mexico City Have Social Media Lighting Up

The NFL is back in Mexico City for a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) and San Francisco 49ers (5-4).

Ahead of the fifth game to take place at the historic Estadio Azteca and the first since 2019, both the U.S. and Mexican national anthems were played. Singer-songwriter Sofia Reyes performed “Himno Nacional Mexicano” to a sold-out crowd of fans awaiting a different football match than they’re used to.

Reyes’ rendition drew high praise from viewers on social media.

“Her rendition was on point and beautiful,” one fan tweeted. “Bien hecho! And look at that Red&Gold sea reppin.”

Among those in attendance singing along was professional boxer Canelo Alvarez. The WBA Middleweight Champion is a native of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Some NFL fans would love to see the passion of Mexican fans singing their country’s national anthem be replicated in the U.S.

“I want to go to a sporting event in the United States where the fans sing at the top of their lungs and cry during the national anthem like we just saw in Mexico City (or like we so often see at the World Cup and Olympics),” one fan wrote on Twitter. “It’s just so damn cool.”

Cardinals, 49ers Playing Historic Elevation During First NFL Game in Mexico Since 2019

Monday’s game is being played at 7,200 feet above sea level, the highest elevation in the NFL. That’s 1,900 feet higher than Mile High in Denver and 6,000 feet higher than what the Cardinals are accustomed to. Thus far, there hasn’t been an obvious effect in the game due to the change in elevation.

The 49ers hold a 17-10 at the half behind a strong performance from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He has completed 14-of-21 passes for 153 yards with two touchdowns.

This story is developing…