U.S. Open Co-Leader Joel Dahmen’s Car Goes Missing After Friday Round

After completing his second round at the U.S. Open on Friday, Joel Dahmen finds himself starring in a Dude, Where’s My Car? role.

Dahmen was in high spirits after completing his Friday round at The Country Club, leaving the course as the co-leader of the U.S. Open. Both he and Collin Morikawa were 5-under-par through the first 36 holes of the tournament.

Then, life happened. Dahmen’s courtesy car went missing, leaving him at a near-loss for words. He explained the situation while joining the No Laying Up podcast.

“I’m trying to find our car. Someone took our car, apparently, at valet,” Dahmen said. “I’m not sure how that’s working right now.”

Very sorry that someone took Joel’s car, but it meant he had five minutes to call into the show to chat about what the hell he’s gonna do until 3:45 today.



YouTube: https://t.co/pMQ1c8QiJv

Podcast: https://t.co/ZOKQqddcWv pic.twitter.com/ddXYDYo3hs — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 18, 2022

Dahmen seemed confused about the situation while joining the broadcast (who wouldn’t be?) but didn’t appear overly concerned. Still, his return to the parking lot probably put a slight damper on the evening.

Friday marked the first time Dahmen owned a 36-hole lead at a PGA Tour event. He earned a spot in the final pairing on Saturday, teeing it up with Morikawa at 3:45 p.m. ET.

It’s still not quite clear what led to the mix-up involving Dahmen’s courtesy car.

Joel Dahmen a Surprising Co-Leader at U.S. Open

Plenty of familiar names were favorites entering the 122nd U.S. Open. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler were the hottest names heading to The Country Club in Brookline this week. Not many considered Joel Dahmen part of that group.

Dahmen got off to a hot start in the opening round, shooting a 3-under-par 67 on Thursday. The 34-year-old followed that up with a score of 68 on Friday, putting him at 5-under-par for the tournament.

Even Dahmen acknowledged the significance of his play through two rounds.

“Yeah, a little bit, for sure,” Dahmen told No Laying Up when asked if he’s had a “holy s***” moment. He also needed to figure out something to do with such a late tee time on Saturday.

“I have no idea, I’ve never teed off anything close to that [time],” Dahmen said. “Go find a good brunch spot and I’ll probably watch a little bit of the morning coverage. … Maybe go to MIT and walk around, or Harvard or something. I have no idea.”

Dahmen has won one PGA Tour event in his career — the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. His highest finish in a major championship is 10th in the 2020 PGA Championship.

This year marks the first time in his PGA Tour career that Dahmen has made the cut at the U.S. Open.