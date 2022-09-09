US Open Fan Goes Viral Again by Chugging Beer for the Cameras: VIDEO

The US Open Tennis Championships started on Monday, August 29th and ends Sunday, September 11th. However, about a week ago, the official US Open Tennis Twitter account posted a viral video of a fan chugging her beer for the cameras. Apparently, this is the second year in a row this same fan has pulled the same stunt, and it seems like the US Open is here for it.

In their caption to the video, they wrote: “It seems this is becoming tradition at this point.”

The fan named Megan Lucky went viral last year for chugging her beverage, and she decided she’d reprise the same role this year. The account posted this video below on Sunday morning.

In the video, Lucky grabs her boyfriend’s beer as quickly started chugging the beer during Saturday’s matches. Her boyfriend smiles and raises his hand as his girlfriend starts the chug. The viewers sitting near seem amused by the situation.

It seems this is becoming tradition at this point 🍻 pic.twitter.com/vTO1hUJVNS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2022

Lucky herself commented on the post, replying to the tournament’s caption that Lucky’s chugging is becoming a tradition.

“I’ve missed you guys,” Lucky wrote.

Fans React to US Open Beer Chug by Fan

It seems that some fans thought Lucky’s beer chug was amusing, but others on Twitter didn’t approve of the move.

One user named “Seamus” wrote: “Stay classy New York…” Another user replied to their tweet and wrote: “you have an Irish name and you’re putting people down over drinking?” Six users liked the tweet.

“What an incredible achievement for the tennis fans,” one fan sarcastically wrote.

However, some people stood up for Lucky. “This is so amazing! I was hoping we’d get to see her this year!!!” one fan wrote on Twitter. They also commented on how supportive her boyfriend was during the scene. “I love the support from her companion! Well done indeed, you two!!!”

Lucky also posted her second US Open chug to her Instagram page. She gave the post a clever caption, writing: “Some b–h named Serena stole my thunder.”

This wasn’t the only US Open-beer-related incident during the tournament.

Women’s tennis star Jessica Pegula chose to drink her sorrows away after falling to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal of the US Open on Wednesday.

The No. 1 ranked Swiatek defeated Pegula in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4) at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She advanced to her first semifinal at Flushing Meadows. During the post-match press conference, Pegula sipped from a can of Heineken to cope with the loss.

Jessica Pegula +100pts in relatable athlete standings #USOpen pic.twitter.com/fFWmI1wlJZ — Rory Flanagan (@Rory_Flanagan) September 8, 2022

“I’m trying to pee for doping — although it does help ease the loss,” Pegula said in between sips.

No. 8 Pegula, the highest-ranked American player, dropped 14-of-15 points at one point during the match. She dropped to 0-4 for her career in grand slam quarterfinals and 0-3 this season– all three coming against the top-ranked player in that respective tournament.