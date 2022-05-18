U.S. Soccer to Equally Pay Women’s, Men’s National Teams with New Labor Deal

In what U.S. Soccer is calling a “historic accomplishment,” the Men’s and Women’s National Teams have agreed to terms on collective bargaining agreements that will mean equal pay for both clubs going forward.

The U.S. Soccer Men’s and Women’s National Teams will now earn identical compensation for all competitions – including FIFA World Cups. The CBA’s run through 2028, which will cover the 2022 and 2026 Men’s World Cups as well as the 2023 and 2027 Women’s World Cups.

In a historic accomplishment, U.S. Soccer, @USMNT and @USWNT have come together to agree to new collective bargaining agreements that will run through 2028 and achieve true equal pay – including equalization of World Cup prize money. — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) May 18, 2022

Even though the Women’s National Team has been far more successful in international competition over the past three decades, the Men’s National Team has received better compensation. This disparity is partially due to the ways of FIFA. The U.S. Women’s National Team earned a $4 million prize for winning the 2019 World Cup – a year after the France Men’s Team was granted $38 million for winning the 2018 World Cup.

Under the new CBA’s, U.S. Soccer as a whole will place 90% of the total prize money from both the Men’s and Women’s World Cups into one large pool that will be divided equally between all players.

Although many other countries have similar commitments for equal pay for their men’s and women’s teams, U.S. Soccer is the first federation in the world to split the FIFA World Cup prize money evenly.

“This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a press release. “U.S. Soccer and the USWNT and USMNT players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States.”

In addition to finances, the CBA’s secure equality in player health and safety, work benefits, travel budget, quality of venues and field surfaces and more.

Looking Forward to the World Cups

The 2022 Men’s World Cup will take place in November across the nation of Qatar. The United States has been placed in Group B, along with England, Iran and either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine – based on the outcome of a playoff. The United States’ first match will be against that playoff winner on Monday, November 21. The team will then face England on Friday, November 25 and Iran on Tuesday, November 29.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, begins in July of that year.