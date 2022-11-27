USC Football Helps Stretcher a Player’s Reported Family Member to Ambulance After Notre Dame Game

The USC Trojans took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a decisive 38-27 football game. Afterward, a fan was taken from the stadium in an ambulance. It is unclear exactly what happened to the college football fan that was taken in the ambulance. However, USC players and coach Lincoln Riley were seen nearby.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated was at the game. After the USC win, he spotted the moment in question. The person was on a stretcher and as they were loaded into the ambulance, players and Coach Riley stood by. There was a small crowd outside the ambulance before it took off.

Several USC football players assisted in carrying the person from the stands. Several more USC players are encircling the person outside of the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/PePb7wsKXR — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 27, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Dellenger said, “USC LB Shane Lee was the last player to send the ambulance off and he embraced Lincoln Riley. Again, very unclear on details.”

There was a video from Michael J. Duarte showing Shane Lee helping carry the fan on a soft transport stretcher. The situation seems fairly serious and it looks like Shane was shaken up a bit by the accounts we have seen on social media.

Duarte, of NBC Los Angeles, later explained that it is believed this person is a family member of a player on the Trojans roster. However, that has not been confirmed at the time of this writing. So, it looks like the big win had a little wrinkle in it at the end.

Hopefully, whoever the person is will be able to recover. You hate to see an unfortunate moment like this happen on a night that should be about celebration.

Tonight the USC Trojans might have punched their ticket into the College Football Playoff. There were some teams that lost that needed to lose for the Trojans to have a shot. With Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, and Oregon all losing, there aren’t many teams that you can put ahead of the Trojans.

However, that could change. USC still has to win their conference championship game. If they are unable, then the playoffs go poof for this football team.

Of course, all of that can wait until later. Right now, I’m sure the Trojans are more worried about their teammates’ family member than football. Still, they should all take pride in the big win they had tonight over a talented Notre Dame team.