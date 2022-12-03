USC QB Caleb Williams Sends Clear Message to Utah on Fingernails for Pac-12 Championship

Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game appears to be personal for USC quarterback Caleb Williams. With his sights set on a College Football Playoff berth, the talented Trojans star wants to take down Utah and claim a conference title.

Williams appears to be giving himself a little added motivation for Friday night’s clash. The Heisman-caliber quarterback wrote “F— Utah” on his fingernails prior to kickoff.

Utah, of course, was the only team to hand USC a loss during the regular season. The Utes defeated the Trojans 43-42 in a Pac-12 thriller on Oct. 15. Now, USC wants revenge.

“F— Utah”



Caleb Williams is at it again with the nail art 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z94GJga5aI — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 2, 2022

You could say Williams wants this one pretty bad. But is the fingernail art really necessary? There’s enough on the line Friday night and the quarterback shouldn’t really need any additional motivation.

But, whatever works. If USC wins, nobody is going to talk about it. If the Trojans lose, though, Williams might want to stay off of Twitter for at least a few days.

Fans Sound Off on Caleb Williams’ Fingernail Art

When a high-profile player does something like paint “F— Utah” on his fingernails before a big game, people are going to talk about. It’s no different for Caleb Williams. Fans had plenty to say after seeing his unique message.

“This is so lame,” one college football fan wrote on Twitter. Someone else added, “Please tell me this is a fake image.”

A third fan wondered if it could hinder his Heisman hopes, saying, “Would the national media really want someone who does this to win the Heisman?”

Williams has put up an incredible stat line this year, throwing for 3,712 yards with 34 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 351 yards and 10 additional touchdowns.

With a strong performance on Friday, he’s got a strong case to take the Heisman Trophy home. Regardless of what’s written on his fingernails.