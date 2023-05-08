USFL’s Memphis Showboats get roasted for posting unimpressive highlight of three-yard gain

It’s important to celebrate your wins. The Memphis Showboats of the USFL certainly believe this and have perhaps taken the theory a bit too far after they posted a three-yard gain to Twitter.

Memphis was trying to get creative during a game against Michigan. The Showboats ran a trick play, which saw the offense attempt a reverse flea flicker. Michigan’s defense didn’t bite, though, and quarterback Cole Kelley had to settle for a check down. Juwan Washington fell over as he caught the ball and only gained a couple of yards.

That didn’t stop Memphis from posting the play to Twitter. The Showboats’ account even acted cool, with the caption, “We’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves.”

We've got a few trick up our sleeves 😏 pic.twitter.com/lspKizfmpt — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) May 7, 2023

It’s almost like someone decided to tweet out any trick plays, whether they worked or not. And, even though the play wasn’t a disaster, nobody is going to say that trick play worked. From that spot on the field, Memphis was looking for a touchdown, not a check down. They could have gotten three yards a lot more simply after all.

This naturally led to fans roasting the play and the decision to post it. One fan called the post embarrassing and said they should be running the account.

WHY DID YOU POST THIS????



LET ME RUN THE ACCOUNT THIS IS EMBARRASSING LMFAO — voLs🍊🎳🏆 (@MillerOfMemphis) May 7, 2023

Another said, “They really posted this like it was a good play.”

😂😂😂 they really posted this like it was a good play lol https://t.co/1xI8nLCR9K — Shadell Bell (@_Sbell11) May 7, 2023

Yet another seemed to think that this was a lot of work for not much reward.

A lot of work to fall down for 3 yard gain lol — Bubba & Dusty 🌵🏈 🤠 🎲 🍻 (@USFLFantasyGuys) May 7, 2023

At the very least, Memphis got a win after what has been a long and difficult season for the Showboats. It was the team’s first win this season and when things are going that kind of way for a team, it’s easy to see why the team just wanted to celebrate something.

Colt McCoy to join USFL broadcast booths

Texas Longhorns legend and longtime backup NFL quarterback Colt McCoy might be tipping his hand at a career after football. That’s because the Arizona Cardinals signal-caller is calling USFL games from the broadcast booth this offseason.

It seems like the vast majority of broadcast analysts are former quarterbacks, with the likes of Ryan Leaf, Phil Simms, Brock Osweiler, and even Tom Brady at some point in the future taking to the booth.

“I’ve never really called a live game, but I have done a lot of behind-the-scenes work,” McCoy said.

“I’ve enjoyed that process. I love the game. I have to study up on the rules — their rules are a little bit different — and I have to learn the players, the coaches, the teams. It’s a little bit different than what we do in the NFL. But I’m excited and I think it’s a great opportunity working with some great people at NBC.”

At 36, McCoy doesn’t have a ton of time left in the NFL. It’s only right he prepares for the future.