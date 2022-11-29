USMNT Defeats Iran, Advances to Knockout Round of World Cup

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) isn’t packing its bags just yet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT defeated Iran, 1-0, Tuesday to advance out of Group B and move onto the knockout stage. It’s the first victory for the Yanks in a World Cup match since June 16, 2014, and it came courtesy of the right foot of Captain America himself — Christian Pulisic. In one of the signature moments in the history of the USMNT, Pulisic’s goal in the 38th minute was enough to lift his team into the Round of 16.

PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT ON TOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@USMNT pic.twitter.com/nkcQ5DDU0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Pulisic paid a price for the goal, heavily colliding with Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand. As thousands of Americans inside Al Thumama Stadium cheered and millions watching back home rejoiced, Pulisic stayed down for a few minutes after the goal, clearly shaken up. Play resumed without Pulisic as he was examined for injury before he trotted back onto the field for the closing minutes of the first half.

USMNT coach Greg Berhalter subbed on Brenden Aaronson for Pulisic to start the final 45 as the team diagnosed the 24-year-old with an abdominal injury.

“Obviously we’re very thankful that he threw his body there,” USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie said after the match. “At the end it was a heart-drop sinking moment, but we got it done and we’re excited to still be here.”

USMNT Coach Greg Berhalter Gets His Lineup Right

There were some tense moments in the waning moments of the match, but the USMNT’s defense held steady. Iran had just one shot on target, with Matt Turner pitching his second consecutive shutout in the World Cup. Ultimately, Berhalter’s gamble to pair Tim Ream and Cameron Carter-Vickers — who came into the match having never played alongside each other in the back — proved to be the correct decision.

The USMNT has yet to concede an open-field goal this World Cup, though a tall task awaits. With England finishing atop the group with seven points, the Americans draw the winner of draw the winner of Group A in the Round of 16. That would be the Netherlands, a side coming off a 2-0 victory over host country Qatar Tuesday.

This story is developing…