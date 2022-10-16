ut-vols-players-smoke-outsider-cigars-after-huge-alabama-upset

There isn’t anything much sweeter than the taste of victory. But do you know what enhances that taste? The Outsider Cigar. If you don’t believe us, just ask the Tennessee locker room.

Tennessee pulled off an unbelievable upset on Saturday in Knoxville. Despite trailing Alabama 49-42 with just over four minutes the play, the Volunteers found a way to end a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Chase McGrath proved to be the hero, drilling a 40-yard field goal to lift the Vols to a 52-49 win as time expired. To celebrate, players and coaches at Tennessee dug into the Outsider Cigar.

Not only did players light up their victory Outsider Cigar, head coach Josh Heupel took part in the celebration, too.

Talk about the perfect celebration, right?

There's very little doubt Tennessee players and coaches will give it that same vote of confidence following Saturday night.

Knoxville Goes Wild After Tennessee Upset

As Tennessee players were getting their hands on the Outsider Cigar after the big win, fans inside Neyland Stadium made their way down to the field level, creating an incredible atmosphere.

Immediately after the game, fans rushed the field and tore down the goalposts, creating an incredible scene in Knoxville. It was 15 years of frustration, heartbreak and emotion going into that celebration.

The goalposts have exited Neyland pic.twitter.com/aBzqlMu8XZ — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) October 16, 2022

Although it isn’t a major upset in terms of the rankings, it feels like a monumental moment for Tennessee’s program. The Volunteers lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide, with the last win coming in 2006. It was one of the best moments of the 2022 college football season.

If that isn’t a great reason to tear down some goalposts — and smoke an Outsider Cigar — then we don’t know if a great reason exists.