Utah Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen Reports to Finland for Mandatory Military Service

Utah Jazz forward and NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen reported to Finland on Monday for his mandatory military service.

He reported to the Finnish Defense Forces Sports School in Santahamina, Helsinki. All Finnish male citizens are required to complete military service before the age of 30.

“Obviously it’s a new challenge that I’m going to go after here, just like on the basketball court. I’ll try to give it everything I got and I know everything’s going to be fine,” Markkanen told Yle News on Monday.

With the Utah Jazz not making the playoffs this season, Markkanen had a much easier path to reporting for service without having to worry about an unknown stop date with the playoffs.

Markannen — who became the first Finnish NBA All-Star this past season and has won the Finnish Basketball Player of the Year award the past six calendar years — does not think reporting for his military service will impact his ability to be ready for next season.

“Lauri has always said he was going to do this,” his agent Michael Lelchitski said earlier in the month, via ESPN. “It’s important for him as a citizen to fulfill his civic duty and not have any kind of preferential treatment just because he is a famous athlete.”

Lauri Markkanen was an All-Star this season

Lauri Markkanen made a leap this past season, his first with the Utah Jazz. He went from a serviceable starter into an All-Star.

He arrived in Utah as part of the Donovan Mitchell trade that sent Mitchell to Cleveland. The Jazz received Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three first-round picks and two pick swaps in the deal.

As the No. 1 option on the Jazz, Markkanen thrived all the way to the All-Star Game. Markkanen was also the frontrunner for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

He scored a career-high 25.6 points per game on a career-best 49.9% shooting percentage. He did this while taking more shots than he ever has before, meaning his efficiency did not suffer because of the greater workload.

Markkanen also averged 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

With the Chicago Bulls and Cavaliers, Markkanen averaged 15.4 points on 44.1% shooting and 6.8 rebounds.