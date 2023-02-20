Utah Senator Calls Out Charles Barkley, Shaq For Comments About State

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal might’ve tried to be funny during the NBA All-Star Weekend, but a senator from Utah wasn’t laughing. Instead, he called out the TNT analysts for giving a bad name to Salt Lake City and the state.

During Sunday’s All-Star Game, both Barkley and Shaq took some shots at the city. Apparently, they couldn’t find all that much to do while in the area.

“These people are going to heaven,” Barkley said during the broadcast. “Ain’t nothing to do in this boring a– city.”

Shaq agreed, adding, “I never ate so much room service in my life.”

Utah Senator Nate Blouin didn’t like hearing those comments from two of the NBA’s influential figures. He took to Twitter to call the former stars out.

“Super disappointing take. Do better Shaq and Charles,” Blouin wrote on Twitter. “Bet y’all were just cooped up in the all star VIP areas and didn’t even get into the city, and are just perpetuating a reputation we’re working hard to change.”

— Nate Blouin (@NateForUtah) February 20, 2023

Don’t expect an apology from either Barkley or Shaq, despite Blouin’s remarks. Both have no trouble expressing their true thoughts, whether it’s during a live broadcast or not.

Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron 184-175 in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game from Salt Lake City. Jayson Tatum earned MVP honors after scoring a record 55 points in the contest.

LeBron James Leaves All-Star Game with Injury

The NBA All-Star Game didn’t quite go as planned for LeBron James on Sunday night. The superstar departed early from the contest after suffering a hand injury in the first half.

James’ night ended after hitting his hand on the rim during the game. He finished the night with 13 points, four assists and a rebound. To add insult to his literal injury, his team lost the game.

This year marked James’ 19th appearance in the NBA All-Star Game. He owns three All-Star Game MVP honors, but couldn’t add the fourth honor to his collection this time.