Utah Utes to Wear Custom Helmets to Honor Fallen Players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe: PHOTOS

The Utah Utes revealed Monday the custom helmets they will wear to honor two players who passed away within nine months of each other.

The custom lids were hand-painted by Nebraska-based artist Armando Villarreal and feature the faces of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe — who were not only teammates at Utah, but best friends. Utah will wear the helmets during their October 15 showdown at home against the USC Trojans.

The Two Fallen Utah Players Were Best Friends

Jordan died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas night in 2020. He originally de-committed from Utah before turning ship after Lowe, his high school teammate, convinced him to stay. He was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and paced all freshmen backs in rushing yards per game before his death.

Lowe was killed in an accidental shooting in September 2021. His death occurred just after midnight and hours following Utah’s 24-13 victory over Washington State. Lowe had switched his No. 2 to 22 to honor Jordan. A month before he was killed, Lowe was named the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship.

“Ty made everyone around him better,” Lowe said. “He made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”

Meanwhile, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said at the time of Lowe’s passing that he was “devastated.”

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe,” Whittingham said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”