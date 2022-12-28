UTEP Basketball Coach Joe Golding Gives Ride to Stranded Pitt Football Players in Time for Sun Bowl

Several Pitt football players suddenly found themselves in a bind on Christmas Day due to mass flight cancellations across the country.

Samuel Okunlola, Jake Frantl and Hudson Primus were left stranded in Dallas. They needed a ride to El Paso ahead of their team’s Sun Bowl matchup against No. 18 UCLA Friday. Soon after, the trio bumped into UTEP men’s head basketball coach Joe Golding. Golding was in a similar predicament, trying to get home to El Paso.

Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi revealed Monday that Golding gave his players a ride to El Paso. They arrived after embarking on a 600-mile road trip.

“Joe Golding, head basketball coach at Texas-El Paso here in town … him and his wife and child, they picked up and took our three guys and drove them because the flight was delayed to get them here for practice,” Narduzzi told reporters, via ESPN. “They got here late last night. Just want to give a shoutout to those guys.”

Golding told KTSM in El Paso that Narduzzi approved the adventure. The players then called their parents, trading information with Golding to ensure everyone involved was comfortable.

“I see these guys; they have Pitt bags on,” Golding said. “They start talking about playing in the Sun Bowl and having to get to El Paso and there wasn’t any cars left. And I was like, ‘Hey, if we can find a big enough car, I’ll take you guys home.’ And they were like, ‘Who are you?’

“[The rental car employees] showed up with a minivan first of all. It was too small, and we couldn’t all fit in it. Then they had like a big Ford Explorer. I said, ‘Who’s using that one?’ He said, ‘Nobody right now. But you can’t afford that one; it’s too much money.’ I said, ‘Just give it to us; we got to get home, man.’”

Golding detailed the trip, saying they made one stop at a Pilot gas station in Pecos [Texas] before continuing on their way.

“Out here in West Texas, that’s what we do,” Golding said. “I would hope someone would do that to Cason and Chase [his sons] if they were stranded somewhere on Christmas night.”