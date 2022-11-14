UVA Linebacker D’Sean Perry Among Three Victims of Fatal Campus Shooting

Late Sunday night, a student gunman charged into Culbreth Garage on the University of Virginia campus, fatally shooting three people inside. Early this morning, authorities revealed that among the deceased was Virginia Cavaliers linebacker and defensive end, 22-year-old D’Sean Perry.

The names of the other two victims remain undisclosed, as well as those of the two surviving victims. The shooter, identified as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., remains at large. University of Virginia officials and local law enforcement are warning students and others in the area that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Monday’s classes were canceled amid the continuing investigation, explained UVA President Jim Ryan.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send,” Ryan wrote to his students and faculty. “And I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have canceled classes for today (Monday, Nov. 14.).”

For more than nine hours following the shooting, students were advised to shelter in place. Eva Surovell, a senior and the editor in chief of The Cavalier Daily, UVA’s student newspaper, described the terrifying incident. “People are stuck in the libraries. They’re stuck in academic buildings, they’re stuck in you name it,” she told The New York Times. “I’ve been in my room since probably about 3 a.m. And you can hear cop cars, like cop sirens, every 15 or 20 minutes or so.”

UVA Students Respond to Fatal Shooting of D’Sean Perry

As Surovell explained, the death of D’Sean Perry and the other victims will have a far-reaching impact on both the school and the surrounding community. “Three people’s lives ended tonight,” she said. “Those of us that are still here, I think everybody’s lives changed. … [W]e’re going to have a lot of healing to do from this.”

Fans of the Virginia Cavaliers penned heartfelt messages to D’Sean Perry and his fellow victims as well. “D’Sean Perry is undoubtedly much more than a football player, especially to his family, friends, and those around campus,” one fan wrote. “But the UVA football community must be hurting in an incomprehensible way as well. I hope everyone gets the support they need in a very difficult time.”

“I am so very sorry for the Perry family’s loss, I am holding them, and the other victims’ families, in my heart,” another said. “You should never have to remove someone from a football depth chart because he was shot and killed. RIP D’Sean Perry. Gone way too freaking soon. Devastating,” added a third.

Former University of Virginia player and current NFL safety Juan Thornhill took to social media to share his heartbreak. “Prayers out to my UVA family and all of the families that were involved,” he wrote.