UVA Shooting Suspect Accused of Killing Three Football Players Captured

Police have captured University of Virginia shooting suspect Chris Jones. UVA Police Chief Tim Longo made the announcement of the arrest on Monday morning.

Former UVA running bac Christopher Jones emerged as a suspect in the shooting death of three Cavaliers football players — linebacker D’Sean Perry and wide receivers Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler.

University president Jim Ryan said that two other individuals suffered wounds in the shooting. Jones played running back at Virginia in 2018. Though no longer on the roster, Jones remained enrolled at the school, per On3.

“Around 10:30 p.m. last night, there was a shooting on Grounds,” Ryan’s initial statement said. “One of our students, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is suspected to have committed the shooting. The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. …

“As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and receiving medical care.”

A motive behind the shootings remains unknown.

The college football world is mourning the tragic news of the Virginia shooting on Monday. Three UVA football players — Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — all died as a result of their injuries.

Many offered their sympathies to the friends and family of the victims.

“A sad morning in the college football world,” one Twitter user wrote. “Keep Virginia and the families and friends of these young men in your thoughts.”

“Prayers for Virginia Football, their school, their fans, and most importantly the family and friends of the victims,” another said.

Wake Forest head coach, Dave Clawson, also released a statement on Monday.

“The entire WF Football Program is heartbroken over the tragic loss of lives at UVA,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the entire Virginia FB program and university community.”