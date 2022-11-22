UVA, Virginia Tech Football Game Canceled After Deadly Shooting

As the UVA football program processes the tragic death of three players, their game against rival Virginia Tech has been canceled. Last week’s game was also canceled. The Cavaliers’ college football program is going through an unimaginable time as they mourn the loss of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

In a press release, the ACC noted the cancelation of the UVA football game. Parties involved included the ACC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and others when making the decision. Of course, it is very understandable. Football can wait while this team and community try to heal.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated shared the news on Twitter.

In the aftermath of the deadly shooting, there was shock and disbelief. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested and is allegedly the shooter. The shooter apparently targeted Chandler as the group returned from Washington D.C. where they saw a play and had dinner as part of a field trip.

Jones has been denied bail and has already made an appearance in court. He was with a court-appointed attorney in that first appearance and has another scheduled for December. The 22-year-old had prior charges, with suspended sentences, for reckless driving, hit and run, as well as carrying a concealed weapon.

So, there will be more to this story. It is going to be hard for UVA football to get passed this. However, they have a ton of support from all kinds of organizations and other places.

The UVA football team is definitely not in this alone. There is a whole school and football community out there that is ready to offer support, lend a hand, and do whatever needs to be done to help this team through this hard time. Even their own rivals and NFL teams.

The Virginia Tech team as well as Liberty wore blue and orange in honor of UVA and their late teammates. Even though they are rivals on the field, under normal circumstances, this is not a normal circumstance. Seeing these teams reach out with this gesture is just amazing.

For those that watched the NFL on Sunday, you might have noticed that the Washington Commanders had a special way of honoring the players as well. Each Commanders player had three helmet stickers representing each player that was killed with their number. Again, an amazing gesture of kindness to a team that really needs it right now.