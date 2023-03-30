Vanderbilt and Lipscomb Baseball Teams Share Powerful Pregame Moment Honoring Victims of Nashville School Shooting

On Monday, March 27th there was a mass shooting that killed six people at The Covenant School in Nashville. It is a tragedy that the community is still trying to come to terms with, though it may never be able to do so.

Vanderbilt and Lipscomb, two schools that are in Nashville, happened to have a game the day after the shooting. There, the two schools and baseball teams did their best to honor the victims and their families.

Before the game, both teams embraced one another on the field. There, Lipscomb pitcher Logan Van Treeck was seen addressing both teams. You can see that, here:

#VandyBoys and Lipscomb players have joined together in a circle before taking the field for warmups. Lipscomb pitcher Logan Van Treeck was addressing both squads pic.twitter.com/gcCBglMnoo — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) March 28, 2023

Van Treeck said that his own faith compelled him to do something about it, by taking a moment, reflecting, and praying.

“From our campus, Covenant is three miles away. Seeing the effects of how this hit so close to home, how people are hurting, and how people are trying to process this less than 24 hours after it happened, it was a testament of the Lord to put it on my heart,” Logan Van Treeck said.

On top of that, Vanderbilt also held a moment of silence for those victims, showing their names on the stadium’s video board.

Vanderbilt didn’t stop there, though. The school also donated all the ticket proceeds from the game to the Caring for Covenant Fund. This is a fund to help the families of the victims impacted by the school shooting. Donations can be made at this link.

There is more information on how to help, here.

According to USA Today, 50 school shootings resulted in injuries or death in 2022. So far in 2023, there have already been 74 people have been killed or injured in school shootings. It’s March.

The Boston Bruins Honored Nashville Shooting Victims

A day after the shooting in Nashville, the Predators traveled to Boston with heavy hearts to play the Bruins. In that game, the Bruins took the opportunity to honor those victims.

A moment of silence was held for the victims and their names were put on the video board. Then, the Bruins also wore decals on their helmets for those victims.

“Yesterday, three young students and three faculty members at The Covenant School in Nashville tragically lost their lives in a senseless act of violence,” said the Bruins’ PA announcer. “In the wake of this unthinkable tragedy, the Boston Bruins stand alongside the Nashville Predators in solidarity against gun violence and in support of the Nashville community.”