Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Bars in Nashville on Gameday

Bars, bars and more bars. If you’re coming to Nashville for a Vanderbilt gameday, you’re going to have plenty of watering holes at your fingertips. You can find dive bars, music joints, beer gardens, breweries and so much more in the Music City. We could easily double this list and still leave off some iconic stops.

You can find spots close to FirstBank Stadium, in the middle of Broadway or on the outskirts of town. No matter where you stop, a cold beer or custom cocktail awaits. You’ll probably get live music, too.

We’ve spoken with some of our Nashville-based Outsiders to get recommendations on their favorite bars to hit up on a Vanderbilt gameday.

Otto’s Bar

Location: 4210 Charlotte Ave.

4210 Charlotte Ave. Distance to FirstBank Stadium: 2.3 miles

2.3 miles Saturday Hours: 4 PM – 2 AM

4 PM – 2 AM Known For: Craft Cocktails

Craft Cocktails Website

Otto’s Bar is one of the newer spots in Nashville and it’s already receiving rave reviews. Craft cocktails and a menu full of tacos are the grand allures of this auto shop-turned-local watering hole. There are plenty of interesting drinks for your post-game celebration, including a rosemary old fashioned.

“Otto’s Bar is one of the few bars that captures the authentic, edgier Nashville feel.” Jon D.B., Outsider

Along with great cocktails, Otto’s offers an intimate patio setting that’s perfect for any occasion, especially enjoying those crisp autumn evenings in the Music City. This is a great place to spend an hour or two after a Vanderbilt game to wind down the night.

Sonny’s Patio Pub & Refuge

Location: 1322 6th Ave. N.

1322 6th Ave. N. Distance to FirstBank Stadium: 3.7 miles

3.7 miles Saturday Hours: 10 AM – 1 AM

10 AM – 1 AM Known For: Mimosa, Margarita & Beer Flights

Mimosa, Margarita & Beer Flights Website

Looking for a bar with plenty of outdoor seating and a lot of activities before or after the big game? Sonny’s might be a little bit further away from Vanderbilt, but it definitely serves as a great hangout location whether you’re heading to FirstBank Stadium or plan on watching the game from the establishment.

“Sonny’s in Germantown has everything a patio bar should have: oversized yard games, dogs, fire pits, and food.” Caroline Bynum, Outsider

Sonny’s has plenty of TVs, outdoor games and even allows dogs. Without firepits, you don’t have to worry about getting too cold on those late-October or November days in the Music City. This outdoor refuge also has a flight for everyone! Be sure to check out any of the mimosa, margarita or beer flights while at Sonny’s.

Corner Bar at Elliston Place

Location: 2200 Elliston Pl.

2200 Elliston Pl. Distance to FirstBank Stadium: 0.6 miles

0.6 miles Saturday Hours: 3 PM – 3 AM

3 PM – 3 AM Known For: Ice Cold Beer & Karaoke

Ice Cold Beer & Karaoke Website

Sometimes, you’re looking for a bar close to campus. If you’re in Nashville but don’t want to wander too far from FirstBank Stadium, Corner Bar at Elliston is an excellent option. It’s about a half-mile from the stadium, making it the perfect place to enjoy a few beers on gameday.

If you’re in a good mood because of a Commodores win, you can belt out a few notes by taking part in the karaoke. If that’s not you’re thing, Corner Bar is also considered a great spot to enjoy some cold beer and watch a few games for those looking to keep it low-key.

Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen

Location: 1004 4th Ave. N.

1004 4th Ave. N. Distance to FirstBank Stadium: 3.0 miles

3.0 miles Saturday Hours: 10 AM – 12 AM

10 AM – 12 AM Known For: Giant Beer Garden

Giant Beer Garden Website

Bringing a big group to Nashville on gameday? Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen can accommodate your needs. It’s located about three miles away from FirstBank Stadium, so it’s a bit further than most of the other establishments on this list.

“With 36 beers on tap and housemade sausage, you’ll leave Von Elrod’s fat and happy.” Jim Casey, Outsider

Von Elrod’s offers fans an Oktoberfest-inspired beer garden and has around three dozen beers on tap. How could you possibly go wrong with that many options? This unique Nashville hub also offers an expansive and delicious menu. While most people stop here for some pre-game beers, you can also get a great gameday meal.

TailGate Brewery

Location: 1538 Demonbreun St. (Multiple locations)

1538 Demonbreun St. (Multiple locations) Distance to FirstBank Stadium: 1.4 miles

1.4 miles Saturday Hours: 11 AM – 11 PM

11 AM – 11 PM Known For: Hard Ciders

Hard Ciders Website

Talk about a bar that lives up to its name. What better way to spend a gameday in Nashville than at a brewery with the name, “TailGate?” The Music Row location became the city’s first craft cidery, adding to the popularity of this fan favorite. TailGate offers a selection of over 30 beers, ciders and seltzers, accounting for every tastebud in the group.

Hungry? No need to leave. TailGate also provides a great selection of pizza, loaded fries and more. Enjoying fresh pizza with a cold cider on a fall Saturday pretty much exemplifies football season, doesn’t it?

Broadway Brewhouse

Location: 317 Broadway

317 Broadway Distance to FirstBank Stadium: 2.2 miles

2.2 miles Saturday Hours: 11 AM – 3 AM

11 AM – 3 AM Known For: Bushwacker

Bushwacker Website

If you’re heading to Nashville, chances are you’re going to wind up on Broadway at some point during your visit. There are several bars you’ll want to check out, but Broadway Brewhouse should be near the top of the list. This place has over 70 beers on tap and is home to one of the city’s best Bushwackers (essentially a boozy milkshake).

“Several establishments claim the “original” Bushwacker, but my favorite comes from downtown’s Broadway Brewhouse.” Jim Casey, Outsider

Admittedly, this summer-time favorite probably won’t be your first choice during the breezier months of September, October and November — especially in Nashville. But if you do visit the Music City, be sure to try this famous Nashville concoction from Broadway Brewhouse.

Losers Bar & Grill

Location: 1911 Division St.

1911 Division St. Distance to FirstBank Stadium: 1.0 miles

1.0 miles Saturday Hours: 11 AM – 12 AM

11 AM – 12 AM Known For: Live Music

Live Music Website

The term “losers” isn’t something that usually stirs up great memories on a gameday — unless you’re talking about a bar. Losers Bar & Grill embodies the personality of a dive bar, slinging out cold beer, bar bites and providing plenty of live entertainment.

If you’re in the mood to hear some of the local music talent but don’t want to hit Broadway, Losers is a great spot. Plus, it’s open early and within a mile of FirstBank Stadium. Stop by before kickoff or make a trip after the game ends for a good time.

Robert’s Western World

Location: 416 Broadway

416 Broadway Distance to FirstBank Stadium: 2.1 miles

2.1 miles Saturday Hours: 11 AM – 3 AM

11 AM – 3 AM Known For: Recession Special

Recession Special Website

Most of the time, finding a great bar is all about drinks. Whether it’s a signature cocktail, a large beer selection or a great Happy Hour deal, those are the draws to Nashville’s watering holes. While Robert’s Western World has plenty of beer available, this place gained its fame for its awesome prices.

“Broadway boasts a bevy of happening honky-tonks, but Robert’s Western World is the only one that offers live music . . . and the Recession Special.” Jim Casey, Outsider

You can grab a “Recession Special,” for just $6. That includes a fried bologna sandwich, bag of chips, Moon Pie and Pabst Blue Ribbon. It’s also a neat hangout spot on Broadway, so be sure to check it out!

The Villager Tavern

Location: 1719 21st Ave. S.

1719 21st Ave. S. Distance to FirstBank Stadium: 0.9 miles

0.9 miles Saturday Hours: 1 PM – 2:30 AM

1 PM – 2:30 AM Known For: Darts, Live Music

Darts, Live Music Website

Another popular joint close to Vanderbilt’s campus on gameday is the Villager Tavern. It’s coined itself as “Nashville’s historic darting institution,” but there’s plenty more to offer at this conveniently-located spot.

Come to Villager Tavern for live music and the occasional beer pong tournament — at least for some of our younger audience. It’s a great place to spend a fall Saturday when the Commodores are in town.

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge

Location: 422 Broadway

422 Broadway Distance to FirstBank Stadium: 2.1 miles

2.1 miles Saturday Hours: 10 AM – 3 AM

10 AM – 3 AM Known For: Iconic Nashville Venue

Iconic Nashville Venue Website

We had to include Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge on this list. It’s a world famous spot located in the heart of the Music City. No trip to Nashville is complete without a stop at the music-lovers establishment — even if it’s just a quick trip during a gameday.

Tootsie’s has been on Nashville’s Broadway for over 60 years, making it one of the most iconic spots in the city. It’s located right across from Ryman Auditorium. Stop in for some live music, cold beer and enjoy one the Music City’s most historic venues.

Making a trip to Nashville for the first time? With so many sights to see, things to do and places to eat, it can be overwhelming. Don’t worry, though, we’ve got you covered!

Outsider’s Jim Casey has plenty of great recommendations that didn’t make our Top 10. So, if you’re unable to make a stop at one of these spots, there are still plenty of other options on a Vanderbilt gameday.