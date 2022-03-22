Vanderbilt Debuts Revamped Logo for ‘New Era’ of Commodores Athletics

It was a rough year for the 2021 Vanderbilt Commodores, at least on the football field. However, the Vandy Boys are continuing to thrive on the baseball diamond in 2022, while the basketball program almost took down Kentucky in the SEC Tournament a few weekends ago. Things have been busy in Nashville, and that has not changed lately. On Tuesday, Vanderbilt Athletics unveiled the school’s new logo and brand identity for their “new era” of Commodores Athletics.

Vanderbilt Unveils New Logo

In an official tweet from Vanderbilt Athletics they wrote, “We’ve launched a refreshed visual identity designed to reflect our forward momentum and to build pride and visibility across the institution and athletics program.”

We’ve launched a refreshed visual identity designed to reflect our forward momentum and to build pride and visibility across the institution and athletics program.



Gone is the star that surrounded the V in years past. The logo that Outsider’s own Jay Cutler played under is no more. Instead, the Commodores changed things up and went with a simplistic approach. And rest assured, sports fans have had fun with the announcement and the new logo. For instance, one Twitter user wrote, “New Vanderbilt logo looks like the History Channel and Virginia logo had a child.”

The school’s athletic director Candice Lee said of the new logo, “From my perspective, the timing is perfect in that it illustrates the ‘new era’ that we have spoken of often.” She continued, “It’s a new day, with new energy, alignment and momentum to match. It’s another example of Vandy United in action.”

Only time will tell if folks come around on the new logo.

Clark Lea Leading Vanderbilt in 2022

Fans of Vandy care less about logos and more about victories. Especially on the football field where the Commodores struggled mightily in 2021 in Clark Lea’s first year since taking over for Derek Mason. Still, a lot of folks believe that Lea is the right man for the job in Nashville. Our own Marty Smith tweeted in December of 2020, “Clark Lea is among the most impressive coaches I’ve interviewed. ‘I didn’t wake up with all the schematic answers. Let’s build a kick ass unit & an environment they love working in. We want to control the moment–and we will compete for every single blade of grass on that field.'”

Marty’s a fan. What Lea did with Notre Dame’s defenses over the years was incredibly impressive. CFB writer Matt Fortuna tweeted, “Echoing what I’ve said on probably every episode since we launched The Shamrock last year, but Clark Lea is just the best. Easy to be happy for the guy as he lands a head coaching job at his alma mater before the age of 40.”

Folks want to see Clark Lea succeed at Vanderbilt. Only time will tell if he can pull it off in the most difficult football conference in college football. Perhaps the new logo is just what he needs.