WATCH: Vanderbilt Fans Hilariously Storm the Field in a Single File Line After Upsetting Florida

Vanderbilt (5-6) is riding a two-game winning streak and one win away from becoming bowl eligible after upsetting Florida (6-5).

The 31-24 victory Saturday is another signature moment for second-year head coach Clark Lea and one of the bigger home wins for the Commodores in recent memory. Such an occasion called for a celebration — called for a postgame storming of the field. That’s exactly what we got, as fans inside FirstBank Stadium in Nashville made their way onto the field following the win.

Unlike most, however, this field storming took what seemed like an eternity to kickstart. Remember those videos of thousands of Tennessee fans jumping from the stands onto the field after the Volunteers upset Alabama? Yeah, well, we got none of that in this one. Instead, the Vanderbilt faithful chose to walk down some stairs single file in what might be the most anticlimactic field storm of all-time.

Possibly the slowest rushing of the field ever pic.twitter.com/La0nbgQxST — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 19, 2022

Safety first? Surely that’s the only logical explanation, right?

“It’s Vandy,” one fan chimed in on Twitter. “It’s better described as an orderly, dignified descent from the spectator area onto the playing surface whereon the improbable victory shall be calmly celebrated.”

Vanderbilt Receives Hefty Fine From SEC

Believe it or not, that calm stroll down the stairs ended up costing Vanderbilt quite a bit of dough. The SEC levied a $250,000 fine against the school for the fans storming the field. The league imposes escalating fines for field or court stormings under its policy.

Vanderbilt is a third-time offender, hence the hefty fine. The SEC last fined the Commodores following their men’s basketball game against Kentucky in 2016.

“Access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times,” the SEC’s policy states. “For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”