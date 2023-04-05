Wednesday, Vanderbilt golfer Gordon Sargent took part in a tradition unlike any other for college students. Someone thought he was younger than he actually is.

Stream coverage of the 2023 Masters on Paramount+. Watch live!

Sargent, 19, is competing in The Masters as an amateur this year. It seems like he had a hard time getting through security, though, as he was mistaken for a youth golfer. He arrived at Augusta National Golf Club right around the time of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition. That event brings youth golfers aged 8-15 to Augusta from around the country.

Despite what security thought, that’s not why Sargent was there. His youth golf days are in the past now, though. He’s a sophomore at Vanderbilt and the reigning NCAA men’s golf champion.

“It starts off yesterday, I tried to go into the pro shop to ask them what time I could play tomorrow,” Sargent said on the “Back of the Range” podcast. “I’m like, ‘Look, I’m a player, I have my caddie right here.’ The guy’s, like, ‘No, you’re going to have to have your badge.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, whatever.’

“So then I’m like, ‘Can you just get someone from the pro shop to come out here.’ And of course they come out, and they’re like, ‘Oh, hey Gordon,’ and the security guards are there kind of like, whatever, you know.”

Even after he got in, though, Sargent said he still got some weird looks from people in the restaurant.

“But then, I think [people] were, like, ‘Where are the kid’s parents? Did they just send him by himself for the Drive, Chip and Putt?” Sargent said. “… There probably were some kids over there that were bigger than me, some 13-year-olds.”

Now that he’s through security — and with the pre-tournament events in the books — Sargent will now get ready to tee off in The Masters on Thursday with the rest of the field. It’s his first time playing in the tournament, and he’ll have some impressive players alongside him for his opening round.

Sargent’s tee time is Thursday at 12:48 p.m. ET, and he’ll be playing alongside Zach Johnson and Jason Day. Johnson won The Masters in 2007 and Day has been rolling as of late with seven consecutive top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour. Sargent — the nation’s No. 1 amateur — will try to make a name for himself on golf’s biggest stage in the first major.