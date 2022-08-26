Vanessa Bryant to Donate $16 Million From Photo Case to Late Husband’s Sports Foundation

Since being awarded $16 million in her invasion of privacy case against L.A. County, Vanessa Bryant has decided what to do with it. She is going to take the funds and donate them to her late husband’s sports foundation. The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, started by Kobe himself, will be the recipient of the donation.

Vanessa Bryant wants the verdict from the case “to shine a light on Kobe and Gig’s legacy,” according to the Los Angeles Times, via NY Post.

Bryant’s attorney, Luis Li added a statement.

“From the very beginning, Vanessa Bryant has sought only accountability, but our legal system does not permit her to force better policies, more training or officer discipline. Those measures are the responsibility of the sheriff’s and fire departments – responsibilities that Mrs. Bryant’s efforts have exposed as woefully deficient, even giving amnesty to the wrongdoers.”

Vanessa Bryant’s Donation

According to the foundation’s website:

“The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports. Founded through the vision and loving memory of Kobe and Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant.”

The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation also has a number of products it sells to help fund its mission. The $16 million is going to go to help fund initiatives and assist in the overall mission of the foundation.

Of course, Vanessa Bryant has been through so much since the death of her husband and daughter back in January 2020. The story of photos being shared among first responders was shocking and disappointing. Now that some kind of restoration has been made in regard to the invasion of privacy, the family can start to heal.

When this case went to court, many forgot others were involved as well. Another spouse, Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter that day in the crash was awarded money as well.

In the 11-day jury trial, a lot was revealed. Although the photos were not made public outside of the departments, they were still shared. And the prospect of them being leaked was something that weight on Vanessa Bryant. She said as much in the trial. She had a “fear every day of being on social media and these popping up.”