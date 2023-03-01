Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit Stemming From Kobe Bryant Crash Photos for Nearly $30M

Vanessa Bryant settled her lawsuit Tuesday for $28.25 million over photos that deputies shared of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gigi. That number includes the $15 million a jury already award her in federal court in August.

According to TMZ, the settlement comes after Vanessa Bryant amended her initial lawsuit to include her three surviving daughters. Co-plaintiff Chris Chester received a $19.95 million settlement. His wife and daughter were also killed in the crash.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Luis Li, Vanessa Bryant’s attorney, said in a statement. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”

Mira Hashmall, the lead lawyer representing Los Angeles County, called the settlement “fair and reasonable.” She added that it resolves both claims already made by Vanessa Bryant as well as any future ones.

Vanessa Bryant said in August she plans to donate the settlement to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.

Vanessa Bryant sued for emotional distress after members of the LA County sheriff’s and fire departments shared photos of the crash. They mostly shared the photos with each other as well as some of their spouses. However, in one case, a deputy showed the photos to a bartender.

Vanessa Bryant testified that news of the images being shared only added to the grief she already felt. She said she suffered from panic attacks at the thought the photos could still be out there.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant, along with seven others, were on their way to a youth basketball game in January 2020 when the crash occurred. All nine people in the helicopter died. Federal safety officials blamed pilot error for the crash.